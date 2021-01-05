Planned Parenthood sells Downtown Fort Worth property

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas generated $1 million from the sale of a former health center that provided healthcare and education services for more than 30 years in Fort Worth, the organization said in a news release.

The property, located at 301 S. Henderson off I-30 in downtown Fort Worth, closed when a new flagship Planned Parenthood health center opened in Southwest Fort Worth in 2013.

Internal Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas documents show the property was purchased for $90,000 in 1974.

Solender Hall represented Planned Parenthood in the sale of the 5,437 square foot building and property to an undisclosed investor group represented by Vision Commercial Real Estate.

“During a year when the COVID pandemic has created new financial challenges for nonprofits and healthcare providers including Planned Parenthood, we seized the opportunity to generate nearly $1 million from the sale of this property to invest into our mission and providing healthcare services that Texans count on,” said Ken Lambrecht, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

“Planned Parenthood has been providing trusted healthcare and education in Fort Worth for more than 85 years. We welcome this timely opportunity to reinvest funds into the healthcare services we provide for patients, especially now when access to essential healthcare is more important than ever,” said Debby Arnold, Chair of Planned Parenthood’s Fort Worth Community Board.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas operates four health centers in Tarrant County serving more than 12,000 patients annually. The centers are in Southwest Fort Worth, Southeast Fort Worth, Arlington and Bedford.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas provides healthcare and education services to nearly 85,000 Central, East, North and West Texans each year in Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Paris, Tyler, Waco, and surrounding communities.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas’ annual budget is $32 million, according to the organization’s 2018 audited financials.