Quorum adds to architectural design staff

Quorum Architects has added Dayoung “Day” Son to its architectural design staff, Day joins the multi-family housing design team as Architectural Intern.

Principal, Scott Wilson says, “Day has exceptional skills and is a talented designer having worked for several other architectural firms on a wide variety of project types.” After earning her Bachelor of Environmental Design in 2015 from Texas A&M, Day returned to her hometown of Laredo to work as Architectural Intern before moving to Fort Worth in 2017. Day received her Master of Architecture from the University of Texas at Arlington in May of 2021.

Before joining Quorum, she worked with two other Fort Worth firms. “I am currently pursuing my professional license, and Quorum provided a welcoming team environment where I can learn and grow as a designer,” says Day. Day will be working on renovations, additions and new design projects for Quorum’s housing authority clients across Texas. She joins the firm of 30 other architects, designers, technical support and administrative staff members