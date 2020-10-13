Ramble & Rose Apartment Community in Near Southside now leasing

Ramble & Rose – lobby





The seven-story development – five stories of residential units over two stories of structured parking – caters to those working in the medical services district. It is also adjacent to the historic Magnolia Village, one of Fort Worth’s only walkable neighborhoods and a hotspot for shops, restaurants, nightlife and culture.



“We are proud to deliver a project that fits into the existing fabric of The Near Southside while pushing the envelope of what’s possible with ‘smart’ apartment living,” said Donald L. Hudgins Jr., principal and founder of the Hudgins Companies.

“In addition to a suite of new and trending technology-driven amenities offered in every unit, Ramble & Rose residents of select units will be the first in Texas to experience robotic space-saving solutions by Ori,” Hudgins said.



Located at 501 W. Rosedale St., Ramble & Rose was envisioned for a demographic looking for plug-and-play, hassle-free living.

In-unit smart features include LED lighting throughout and the Dwelo smart home system, which to allow residents to in-unit control lights, Schlage locks and Nest thermostats, and interfaces with a keyless entry solution that allows residents to lock/unlock/open any and all common area access doors and gates.



Video intercom with two-way chat is provided by ButterflyMX and 1 GB fiber internet is routed into every unit via a proprietary pipeline.



A selection of studio apartments feature Pocket Closets by Ori, the leading provider of multifunctional robotic-powered smart space solutions.

Most of the world’s interior spaces contain static, mono-functional furnishings, forcing people to compromise on privacy, light, storage, and usefulness, the news release said.



But The Hudgins Companies partnered with Ori to create interiors that maximize the potential of usable space. Pocket Closet is an app- and voice command-controlled shelving unit, entertainment console and spatial divider that expands into a walk-in closet on demand and also includes a drop-down table to accommodate home office needs.



“The amenities and smart home capabilities we have taken care to include at Ramble & Rose are curated thoughtfully,” said Brian Crowell, Partner and Director of Development at the Hudgins Companies. “We’re a young team here, eager to try what’s next, and we believe this community will change the standard of multifamily living in Texas.”

This is the second multifamily project that The Hudgins Companies has brought to Fort Worth, following on the heels of Mag & May, completed in 2019. The Hudgins Companies’ project outside of Fort Worth, the 338-unit Rise community in Austin, was awarded 2016 property of the year by the Austin Apartment Association.

The Hudgins Companies has selected Roscoe Property Management to perform the lease up and management of the project.

