RE Council of Greater Fort Worth presents State of Municipalities program

The Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth on Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. presents a program on the State of Municipalities.

On the panel are Bruce Payne, City of Arlington, Robert Sturns, City of Fort Worth and Marty Wieder, City of Grand Prairie talk about the State of Municipalities. Moderator will be Nanci Johnson-Plump, Vice President of Advisory & Transaction Services for CBRE.



Agenda

Overview of what’s happening in each city

Key Questions

What projects are on pause?

What successes are you having?

What is difficult right now?

What is the impact of COVID funding on the operations of your city?

What is the impact of tourism (or the lack thereof) on your city?

What things are you doing as a city to change people’s perception of what your city is?

Where can REC of GFW help?

This call is free for REC of GFW Members, $25 for non-members

