Real Deals: Azle building, self storage sold

SALES

Amerector Properties, Inc. has sold a 20,774 square foot building at 700 W. Main Street, Azle, to Boocru LLC. Gary Vasseur of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer and Clark Real Estate’s Michael Wright represented the seller.

Trademark Electric Inc. has purchased a 6,000 square foot building at 3200 Joyce Drive in Fort Worth. Harral Living Trust was the seller, represented by Chris L. Stewart of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate. Trademark was a tenant in the building for years and now own the building for their Fort Worth headquarters.

Linron Properties Ltd. has purchased a 75,000 square foot building on 5.24 acres of land at 4000 Lubbock Ave. in Fort Worth. The land and building was sold by 4000 Lubbock LLC. Gary Vasseur of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.

Collins Holdings Series LLC has sold a 5,625 square foot building on 2.5 acres at 7801 Confederate Park Road in Fort Worth. Adam Rugovac was the buyer. The seller was represented by Dick Myers of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold Amadco Self Storage, a 31,305-square foot self-storage property located in Fort Worth. Brandon Karr, Senior Vice President Investments, and Danny Cunningham, First Vice President Investments in the Fort Worth office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Karr and Cunningham. The property is located at 16161 US-377 in Fort Worth and consists of a 31,305-rentable-square foot facility resting on three parcels encompassing approximately 10.01 acres.

LEASES

Action Behavior Centers LLC has leased 4,000 square feet of space at 6301 Southwest Blvd., Suite 102, Benbrook from Crossland Office Building LP. Elena Bakina, vice president at Colliers International represented the tenant. Chris L. Stewart, vice president at Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the landlord. The site will be a new location for an autistic learning center in southwest Fort Worth.

Ranger D – TX LP, a Delaware Limited Partnership has leased 31,243 square feet of space at 3701 New York Avenue, Suite 100 in Arlington to A/C Supply Company. Gary Vasseur of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the tenant. Stream Realty agents Luke Davis and Matt Dornak represented the owner. A/C Supply is a wholesale supplier for A/C parts in the DFW area. They operate out of four warehouses in the area and have been in business since 1959.

Martha Perkins and Jeffrey G. Perkins have leased 1,075 square feet of retail space located in University Plaza at 401 North Highway 77 in Waxahachie. Tom Heraty with NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord.

Carol Perez has leased 1,440 square feet of retail space located at 105 East Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill. Tom Heraty with NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord.

ZGRILLS Inc. signed a 40,669 square foot lease at 2930 Telecom Parkway in Richardson. Josh Barnes and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Jackson Shaw. Peter Lee with Good Harvest Investment Group represented the tenant.

Davis Autogroup LLC signed a 15,836 square foot lease at 2707 Realty Road in Carrolton. Agents Josh Barnes, Andrew Gilbert, and Ben Wallace with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Westcore. Chad Albert with NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.