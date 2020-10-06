Real Deals: Changes at residential firms

The Turney Group now with ULTERRE-Christie’s International Real Estate

Walker Turney has announced formation of The Turney Group – the newest real estate group within ULTERRE, the North Texas affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Walker adds marketing expert and wife, Allie Turney, to the team to expand the marketing potential for clients.

Turney has received recognition from Mayor Betsy Price for his participation in the SteerFW Keyholder’s Program.

Allie Turney resigned from Neiman Marcus as Brand Experience and Public Relations Manager to join the Turney Group. During her eight years at Neiman Marcus, she executed 916 events, 119 designer appearances and 139 seated fashion presentations.

Walker Turney serves on the Board of Directors for Trinity Collaborative Inc., a nonprofit responsible for producing the Mayfest festival, and is a member of River Crest Country Club. Allie Turney is a member of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club as Vice President Special Events co-chairing Design Inspirations 2022 and an active member and past president of The Barnaby Club.

Berkshire Hathaway adds Chandler Realty

Longtime Fort Worth independent brokerage, Alexander Chandler Realty, will join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks.

Alexander Chandler Realty will add one office and 105 agents to the network and will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is aligned with the most iconic name in financial security and stability in the world,” said Alexander Chandler, president of the brokerage. “The parent company is founded by the most successful individual investor in our lifetime. There is not another brand that evokes the image of trust, reliability and longevity. A person’s home is the largest investment that most people make in their lives. Alexander Chandler Realty, especially during the largest crisis in 100 years, wanted to align itself with a brand that could help bring certainty in uncertain times.”

With their brand transition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and other services. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Alexander Chandler Realty and its agents support and sponsor a myriad of events in the community, ranging from sponsoring school events, volunteering at the Tarrant County Food Bank, and Breast Cancer Awareness with a favorite focus being charities that benefit children like the Boys and Girls Clubs.

CONSTRUCTION

Top out for affordable senior living units for Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square

KWA Construction, a general contractor specializing in multifamily developments throughout Texas, has topped out on Phase II of Columbia Renaissance Square in Fort Worth following a successful completion of Phase I.

Developed by Columbia Residential, this latest phase will consist of 123 affordable senior living units for ages 62 and over. The community is designed to achieve certification by National Green Building Standard for improved energy efficiency, indoor air quality and lower utility costs, the company said in a news release.

“Our ongoing partnership with Columbia Residential continues in earnest with the topping out of Columbia Renaissance Square apartments, which represents an important milestone where we can celebrate our success together,” said Brian Webster, president of KWA Construction. “Our shared commitment to quality construction, sustainable materials and energy efficiency ensures we will create a safe, efficient and pleasant environment for senior residents.”

The 95,015-square-foot building was designed by JHP Architecture.

Columbia Renaissance Square has partnered with Purpose Built Communities, a non-profit consulting firm that works side-by-side with local leaders to plan and implement a holistic revitalization effort.

The development strategy is designed to bridge the poverty gap by putting education centers, health care facilities and green spaces in close proximity to low-income residents.

Located at 2801 Moresby St. in Fort Worth, Columbia Renaissance Square Phase II is expected to be completed in December 2020.

www.kwaconstruction.com

PGIM acquires industrial portfolio

PGIM Real Estate has acquired a 30-property industrial portfolio totaling 5.4 million square feet in partnership with Perlmutter Investment Company’s IAC Properties that includes three locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the Madison, New Jersey-based firm announced.

PGIM Real Estate acquired the portfolio valued at approximately $700 million by recapitalizing an interest in the existing joint venture structure. PGIM Real Estate is the real estate investment and financing business of PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Located across Los Angeles, the Greater Chicago area, Seattle, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Louisville, Kentucky, the portfolio is 97% leased and offers users access to key national and regional distribution hubs with robust infrastructure and favorable demographics trends.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the industrial sites acquired are:

­– I-20 Logistics Center, 3080 W. Interstate 20, Grand Prairie

– Mountain Creek Parkway, 721 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas

–120 Intermodal, 120 Intermodal Parkway, Haslet

PGIM Real Estate owns more than 107 million square feet of industrial space globally and more than 45 million square feet in the U.S.

LEASE

LanCarte Commercial has leased 13,092 square feet of industrial space to Pantera Ventures LLC. The industrial building is located at 189 Bear Cat Road in Aledo. This property is located just 20 minutes West of Fort Worth. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR of LanCarte Commercial facilitated the transaction.





