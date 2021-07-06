Real Deals: Leases, Pt. II

Real Deals

RGN-Fort Worth IV, LLC renewed its lease of 19,764 square feet at Western Insurance, Fort Worth, 76112. Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Bridgestone Realty. Mike Cleary with CBRE represented the tenant.

Flashco Manufacturing leased 18,810 square feet at Everman Trade Center B, Fort Worth, 76134. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Cabot. Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant.

White Design leased 13,600 square feet at Suffolk Business Park, Fort Worth, 76133. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Birtcher Anderson.

Hightech Grafix renewed its lease of 14,429 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Sasser Companies leased 10,000 square feet at Suffolk Business Park, Fort Worth, 76133. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant, Josh Ward with Millan Enterprises represented the landlord, T & L Fort Worth, TX LLC.

Monarch Landscape Holdings renewed its lease of 7,200 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

DHB Concrete renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Compass Technical Services renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

TX Electrical Supplies leased 3,600 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Set In Stone Creations renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

PDH Energy & Investments renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Sikes Acquisition renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Korrect General Contracting leased 2,700 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Smiles of Fort Worth renewed its lease of 2,506 square feet at Western Insurance, Fort Worth, 76112. Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Bridgestone Realty.

Renew Restoration and Construction leased 2,125 square feet at 1663 Hickory Drive, Halton City, 76117. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Birther Anderson.

Vision Window Coverings renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet F at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Taylor Counseling leased 1,016 square feet at Mallick Tower, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower. David Harris and Jade Scott with Whitebox represented the tenant.

JD Menczel Thermal Analysis renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Fatty Fashion renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 3201 East Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76010. Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.

Lourdes Turrubiartes renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 3201 East Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76010. Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.

Southwest Bank leased 897 square feet at Mallick Tower, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower.

Arbor Trinity Home Health leased 1,711 square feet at 700 Highlander, Arlington, 76015. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 700 Highlander Partners.

DFB Insurance Group leased 1,297 square feet at 700 Highlander, Arlington, 76015. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 700 Highlander Partners.

Dahill Office Technology Corporation renewed a 40,000 square feet lease at 820 Sandy Lake Road in Coppell. Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Coppell Trade Center L.P. Thomas Mcgovern with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage represented the tenant.

Dental Sciences LLC signed a 17,277 square feet lease at 2360 Crist Road in Garland. Josh Barnes and Andrew Gilbert with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, ATCAP Partners. Bob Hagewood with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

Sage Street Realty has signed a 1.3K square feet lease in Central Five Hundred. James Engels and Dan Pond of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord.

Immersion Systems renewed its lease of 24,245 square feet at Northern Crossing, Fort Worth, 76137. George Jennings, Hogan Harrison and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, GID.

Immersion Systems renewed its lease of 11,202 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Rhythm Cultivation Solutions renewed its lease of 10,800 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Don & Mary Management Group renewed its lease of 2,510 square feet at Overton Centre, Fort Worth, 76109. Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, FLDR/TLC Overton Centre.

Certainty Home Loan renewed its lease of 2,683 square feet at 700 Highlander, Arlington, 76015. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 700 Highlander Partners. Jeff Laures with Sierra Realty Advisors represented the tenant.

Efinity Financial leased 2,462 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Geoff Shelton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties.

726 Properties renewed its lease of 354 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Geoff Shelton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties.

JCB Dallas leased 18,000 SF square feet 4851 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, 76106. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant.

H4 Towing leased 11,150 square feet at 6501 Hart Street, Fort Worth, 76112. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 6501 Hart LLC.

PioneerRX leased 10,753 square feet at Northern Crossing, Fort Worth, 76137. George Jennings, Hogan Harrison and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Windsor at Northern Crossing. Adam Graham with Lee & Assoc. represented the tenant.

Templar Protective Associates leased 7,191 square feet at Courtyard at Midway, Fort Worth, 76118. George Jennings, Hogan Harrison and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Agarita.

Pad Recycling Center renewed its lease of 4,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Mars Services leased 3,600 square feet at 1663 Hickory Drive, Fort Worth, 76117. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, DFW SB Industrial.

Cryptocurrency Industries renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Hi-Tech LED & HVAC leased 2,700 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Party Rent DFW Corp. renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Tarrant Appraisal renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

