Real Deals: New coworking locations, one in Fort Worth

WorkSuites adding two coworking locations, one in Fort Worth

WorkSuites is adding two new Class A locations to its Texas portfolio. The two new locations will be at 640 Taylor in Fort Worth and 1000 Main in Houston. These two locations will be the fourth and fifth locations the company has opened over the course of the last year.

Founder and CEO Flip Howard credits much of the company’s growth in this season to the groundswell of homebound professionals looking for Covid-safe, productivity conducive workspaces. Houston and Fort Worth are two markets where demand has been mounting particularly quickly and the 640 Taylor and 1000 Main are prime examples of what markets like these are hungry for.

At 640 Taylor, tenants will be located in the Frost Bank Tower with easy access to downtown.

“The amenities offered in both of these buildings will make our members feel like they’ve joined an exclusive country club–but with better views,” says WorkSuites Senior Director of Brand and Products Tosha Bontrager.

WorkSuites is slated to have both locations up and running in mid to late Q4 2021.

WorkSuites has locations throughout North Texas, including in Southlake, Grapevine and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Saddle Creek adds DC in South Fort Worth

Saddle Creek Logistics Services on Sept. 2 announced plans for an 864,000 square-foot distribution center (DC) in Fort Worth. Scheduled to open in December 2021, the shared-space facility will help the third-party logistics provider (3PL) to accommodate growth from existing clients as well as new business opportunities.

The new facility is located in the South Fort Worth I35 Logistics Center at 11900 S. Freeway Service Road, Fort Worth 76052.

Saddle Creek’s new distribution center is located just off Interstate 35 and in close proximity to a major parcel hub. The newly constructed building has 40-foot ceilings and 120 dock doors. The space can be built out to suit specific client needs.

The Fort Worth facility is Saddle Creek’s fifth location in North Texas and 54th DC nationwide.

Trinity Real Estate adds Beck

Trinity Real Estate Investment Services, a commercial real estate brokerage firm based in Fort Worth, has announced the recent addition of Justin Beck to its growing brokerage team.

Beck joins the team as a Director on the investment sales team, specializing in selling Self-Storage facilities and RV parks in Texas and surrounding states.