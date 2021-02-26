Real Deals: RV Park sales, leases

SALES

The Dominus Fort Worth team has completed the transaction of another RV Park. Headed by Chad Snyder and Tyler Trahant, the two facilitated the sale of Cedar Ridge RV Park, located in Glen Rose, to a local investor. The pair have also completed the sale of Bois d’Arc RV Park in Bonham to a local investor.

LEASES

Entercoms Inc. signed a 3,994 square foot renewal at Williams Square, 5215 N. O’Connor Blvd. in Irving. Kate Whalen and Evan Hammer of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant.

MD America Energy signed a 15,473 square foot, seven-year renewal at Bank of America Tower, 301 Commerce Street in downtown Fort Worth. Grant Pruitt and Evan Hammer of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant on this transaction.

US Health Advisors leased 2,846 square feet at Quorom West, Fort Worth, 76116. Jake Neal and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hickman Investments.

Clifton Capital Partners Inc. renewed its lease of 944 square feet at 2525 Ridgmar, Fort Worth, 76116. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Happy State Bank.

Five Star Staffing leased 459 square feet at Bedford Place I, Bedford, 76021. Marshall Mays and Geoff Shelton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 1901 Properties LLC.

Bar Mart renewed its lease of 11,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Green Guard renewed its lease of 10,800 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park. Jeff Givens with Transwestern represented the tenant.

MBS Pharmacy renewed its lease of 10,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Sol Nova Electric leased of 6,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Firetrol Protection Systems renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Miracle Method has leased 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park. Debra Perryman with Silver Oak Commercial represented the tenant.

Precision Bytes renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Safe Life Fire Protection renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Advanced Microcontrols Inc. renewed its lease of 2,700 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

WBPP LLC renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Vertical Office Solutions renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Texas Fungus renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at 3201 Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76010. Keaton Duhon with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.

A/C Supply Company has leased 31,243 square feet at 3701 New York Avenue, Suite 100, Arlington. Gary Vasseur of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the tenant and Luke Davis and Matt Dornak of Stream Realty represented the landlord, Ranger D – TX LP.