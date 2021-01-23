Real Deals: Sales and leases

SALES

A San Antonio-based investment group has acquired the 65,460-square foot Story Business Center in an off-market transaction, using 1031 Exchange funds to snap up its second industrial flex property in the Las Colinas submarket.

Sequin Court Plaza LP’s newest holding is a fully leased project set on nearly four acres at 3010 Story Road W. in Irving. Jason Finch, market director of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner, represented the buyer in the direct deal.

“The buyer was targeting the Las Colinas area because of its location and quality of buildings,” says Finch, who introduced Bradford’s longtime client to the acquisition opportunity.

The seller is Americo Story LP, which owned the complex about three years. The just-sold project is strategically positioned on the east side of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, putting it on the doorstep of freeways running north, east, south and west.

Prior to the sale, Finch and Spain had been leasing Story Business Center. Their lease-up immediately triggered Americo’s exit strategy.

“I knew the buyer had 1031 Exchange funds to invest, liked Las Colinas and wanted to buy industrial so I reached out to him,” Finch says. The deed changed hands 60 days later.

Story Business Center, completed in 1986 and renovated in 2008, is leased to a cross-section of professional services for diverse commercial sectors. Its largest tenant is Tire Profiles, which leases 16,377 square feet for its headquarters and design teams.

Sequin Court also owns the 103,054-square foot Las Colinas Distribution Center 4 and 5, a Bradford-leased and managed project situated less than one mile from Story Business Center.

“The buyer has just increased its DFW stake by more than 60%,” Finch says.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold Leuda May, a 22-unit apartment property located in Fort Worth. Al Silva, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover, Ford Braly and Matt Aslan, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas and Fort Worth Offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local private investor. The buyer, a local partnership in a 1031 exchange, was also secured and represented by Silva, Fluellen, Hoover, Braly and Aslan after fielding seven offers from a range of qualified investors.

Leuda May is located at 301 W. Leuda St. in Fort Worth, Texas. The .49-Acre property was built in 1925 and was completely restored in 2001.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has announced the sale of The Falls and Oak Village, a two-property, 408-unit apartment asset in Fort Worth.

“With well above-average growth in population, employment and rents projected for years to come, Fort Worth remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing major cities,” said Al Silva, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Worth office. “The Falls and Oak Village combine to form a large, well-maintained asset that will provide the new owner with solid yields from day one and the opportunity to achieve increased revenue in the near term through interior finish upgrades and improved management.”

Silva represented the seller, Florida-based Greenwater Investments and procured the buyer, an out-of-state investment group. The property attracted six offers during a four-week marketing process and closed for above the asking price despite challenges related to the pandemic.

The Falls is a 256-unit property constructed in 1976 and Oak Village has 152 apartments built in 1980. The two communities are adjacent to one another in West Fort Worth, 10 minutes from downtown.

Situated on 22 acres, the 46-building apartment asset has two swimming pools, soccer fields, playgrounds, dog parks, grilling areas, and onsite laundry facilities.

“During the past four years, previous ownership made substantial investments in the properties and in recent months, the community amenities have been a tremendous draw for residents looking to give their families more outdoor activity options,” Silva said. “The new owners will embark on a multi-million-dollar renovation program to make additional improvements to common areas, unit interiors and resident services. This program should ensure continued success for this property while providing area renters with an attractive and safe place to live.”

E & R Artecona Family LP has purchased 152.82 acres of land located at 512 County Road 615 and 130.18 acres of land located at 625 County Road 615 in Venus. Tom Heraty with NAI Robert Lynn represented the buyer.

Adam Rugovac has acquired a 5,625-square foot building on 2.5 acres at 7801 Confederate Park Road in Fort Worth from Collins Holdings Series LLC. Dick Myers of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the seller.

BT Cobb Development LLC has acquired 20.21 acres at 1945 Tin Top Road & 115 Cleburne Ave., Weatherford from the Jackson Family Trust. Kevin Morales of Realty Texas of Round Rock represented the buyer, while Dick Myers of Vasseur Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the seller.

LEASES

38 Coffee LLC has leased 3,952 square feet of retail space at 2700 Wisenberger St., Fort Worth, from FW 212 Carroll Street Investors LP. Shane Benner, vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant. Jessica Miller Essl with M2G Ventures represented the landlord.

Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company based in Dallas, said Jan. 11 it has been awarded the leasing assignment for Fort Worth’s City Place, an office project located in downtown Fort Worth, on behalf of Spire Realty Group.

Stream’s Fort Worth office team of Cullen Donohue and Vic Meyer will be responsible for the leasing and marketing efforts.