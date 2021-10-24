Real Deals: Sales and Leases

SALES West Shore LLC, a Boston-based multifamily real estate investment firm, continues to expand with the acquisition of The Sovereign, a luxury apartment community in Fort Worth. This is West Shore’s fifth acquisition in Texas, having previously acquired properties in College Station. West Shore now owns and operates over 11,000 units in seven states. The 322-unit property in North […]
Want to Read More?
FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more.
Already an Insider? log in