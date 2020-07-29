Real Deals: Sales and leases

SALES

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold Roanoke Corners, a 14,218-square foot retail property located in Roanoke. Philip Levy, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by Levy.

Roanoke Corners is located at 1104 & 1112 N. State Highway 377. It is 100 percent occupied, and all leases are triple-net. The internet-resistant tenant base consists of Roanoke Nails, AT&T, Cinch Cleaners, Affinity Dental, Rise Men’s Health, Donut Paradise, and Liquor Stop.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold Red Oak, a 108-unit apartment property located in Fort Worth. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Wesley Racht, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by George Miller, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office.

“In the midst of COVID-19, we were able to secure a 1031-Exchange buyer for our clients,” Racht said. “This was also the second time the Fluellen-Hoover Group sold Red Oak.”

Red Oak is located at 6301 Woodway Drive in Fort Worth.

Jeff Marek, Vice President at Vision Commercial, recently completed a sale transaction for 4000 Hemphill St. in Fort Worth, with Stephanie Bunn at Williams Northern Crain.

The 1,250 square foot single-tenant retail property, was sold by a Coppell-based LLC to Neptune Properties LLC in an all cash deal, with a value add and long term hold strategy.

In the sale transaction, Vision Commercial represented the buyer while the seller was represented by William Northern Crain.

LEASES

HNTB Corporation, an employee owned infrastructure solutions firm serving public and private owners and construction contractors, has leased office space in Frost Tower Fort Worth (FTFW). Anthracite Realty Partners, a Fort Worth based real estate developer and investor, and Stream Realty Partners, a full-service national real estate investment, development and services company, announced the lease.

Seth Koschak, along with Cullen Donohue of Stream’s Fort Worth team, leased the space on behalf of Anthracite Realty Partners. Sven Sykes, Brad Balke, Daniel Rudd and Billy Vahrenkamp of Colliers International brokered the deal.

Information Technology Disaster leased 10,800 square feet at Northern Crossing, Fort Worth, 76137. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Windsor at Northern Crossing. Forrest Cook with Stream Realty represented the tenant.

Film & Vinyl Designs renewed its lease of 10,298 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.

C Signs renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.

JME Solutions LLC renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.

Montana Partners renewed its lease of 2,700 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.

B-Lite Nutrisail renewed its lease of 2,700 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.

BTS Integrated Connections leased 2,700 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Keaton Duhon and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties.

Epic Motor Group leased 2,600 square feet at 2513 Weaver Street, Haltom City, 76117. Keaton Duhon with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant. Amy Smith With Vasseur represented the landlord, David Chism.

Amory Booker leased 2,500 square feet at Village Creek Business Park, Fort Worth, 76119. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TX Circle 182 LLC.

Jason Crandall leased 2,200 square feet at Northeast Business Center, Fort Worth, 76182. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TX Circle 182 LLC.

Pentair Water Poll and Spa renewed its lease of 1,950 square feet at Airport Business Circle, Fort Worth, 76040. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, LCG Airport Circle. Robin Zeller with Collier’s represented the tenant.

Trendy African Braids renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 3201 E. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76010. Keaton Duhon with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.

Cobb, Fendley & Associates leased 9,423 square feet at One Ridgmar Centre, Fort Worth, 76116. Matt Carthey and Geoff Shelton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Frontier Equity. Jason Wittington with NAI Houston represented the tenant.

Seltzer & Dally PLLC leased 4,021 square feet at Quorum West, Fort Worth, 76116. Jake Neal and David Cason with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner Hickman Investments, LTD.

Stantec Consulting Services leased 2,989 square feet at 3700 Hulen, Fort Worth, 76107. Jake Neal and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 3700 Hulen LLC. Blake Rogers with JLL represented the tenant.

Lena Pope Homes leased 940 square feet at Northstar II, Fort Worth, 76180. Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant. Melinda Payne with CPM Commercial Property represented the landlord.

SCR Data Consulting leased 728 square feet at Mercantile II, Coppell, 75019. Jake Neal and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Cheda Trust.