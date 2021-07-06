Real Deals: Sales and Leases

LEASES

Bella Design Group renewed 32,625 square feet at Arlington Business Park – Building 5/6 in Arlington. John Brewer with Transwestern represented the landlord, Fort Capital. Luke Davis and Charles Brewer with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

Rediform renewed 100,808 square feet at 555 Airline Drive in Coppell. Jeremy Kelly and Sarah Ozanne with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties. Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant.

Steve Silver Company leased 407,195 square feet at East Dallas Logistics Center – Building A in Mesquite. Matt Dornak, SIOR with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord and Adam Jones and Ryan Wolcott, SIOR with Stream represented the tenant.

Dal-Tile Distribution renewed 34,568 square feet at 1705 Wallace Drive in Carrollton. Sarah Ozanne and Mac Hall with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties. Colliers International represented the tenant.

Flair Data Systems Inc. renewed 5,314 square feet at Parkway Centre II in Plano. Matt Wieser and Ryan Evanich with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Parkway Centre II & III. ESRP represented the tenant.

SR Electrical Contractors recently signed a new 1,857 square foot lease at 1816 Hickory Drive in Haltom City. Evan Hammer, David Byrd and Brendan Zrowka of Whitebox Real Estate represented the tenant in the transaction and Todd Hubbard and Joe McLiney of NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord.

The Tarrant County Hospital District signed a new 16,000 square foot industrial lease with Adder Felix and The Westover Group at 110 E Felix in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the landlord.

PMG Worldwide renewed its lease of 33,606 square feet at One West 7th, Fort Worth, 76107. Matt Carthey, Geoff Shelton and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Carlyle/Cypress West 7th. Jerry Bolz with Worth Commercial represented the tenant.

Concept-Connections renewed its lease of 10,550 square feet at 4201 Bridgeview Drive, Fort Worth, 76109. Jake Neal and Matt Carthey represented the tenant. Jack Huff at Transwestern

represented the landlord, Northstar Texas Interests.

Encompass of Fort Worth leased 7,467 square feet at One Ridgmar, 6500 W. Freeway, 76116. Geoff Shelton, Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Frontier Equity. David Cooke with Cooke Commercial represented the tenant.

Arrow Distributing leased 39,500 square feet at 9300 Southwest Freeway, Fort Worth, 76134. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, Hickman Family. Sarah Lancarte with Lancarte Commercial represented the tenant.

EE Song renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park LLC.

Brother’s Smoke Shop recently completed lease negotiations at 1602 Northwest 25th St. in Fort Worth. Jose Jimenez, d.,irector at Vision Commercial, completed the lease negotiations.

Vision Commercial represented the landlord and procured the tenant.

Syzygy Associates renewed its’ lease of 6,855 SF at Western Insurance Building, Fort Worth, 76112. Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Bridgestone Realty. Dane Thomson with Search Commercial represented the tenant.

Lowery Property Advisors leased 2,428 SF at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Pennybacker Capital. Nora Hogan with Transwestern represented the tenant.

FedEx Ground Package Service leased 186,577 SF at Carter Distribution Center, Fort Worth, 76134. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owner, PGIM. Curt Star with Fischer & Company represented the tenant.

MSC Biomedical, LLC leased 40,000 SF at 6701 Will Rogers Blvd. Fort Worth, 76140. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant. Grant Huff with Transwestern represented the landlord, PJ Ranches Investments.

FX Concrete leased 2,250 SF at Riverbend Business Park. George Jennings and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Healthganic renewed its’ lease of 1,000 SF at 3201 Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76101. Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.

SALES

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), has announced the sale of Domain Founders Parc, a 285-unit apartment property located within Founders Parc, the newest mixed-use development in Euless. Drew Kile and IPA’s Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Taylor Hill and Michael Ware represented the seller, Embrey Partners and The Carlyle Group, and procured the buyer, American Landmark.

“Founders Parc is a top-of-the-market multifamily asset with unmatched unit interiors and community amenities,” Kile said. “Upon opening the doors in Q2 2020, the property experienced exceptional leasing velocity with an average of 24 leases per month and in January 2021, the gross lease count was 41.”

Completed in 2020 on nine acres, the three- and four-story garden-style property provides residents with a fitness studio, cyber lounge and coffee bar, conference rooms, a fire pit and outdoor kitchen. Apartments have wood-style flooring, full-size washers and dryers and walk-in showers. The average unit size is 905 square feet.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has announced sale of Envision Imaging, a 4,600-square foot net-leased property located in Mansfield. Vincent Knipp and Ryan Wolf, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by Knipp and Wolf. Envision Imaging is located at 710 Hunters Row Court in Mansfield. The 4,600-square foot building sits on approximately 0.47 acres of land.

The Ashton Agency has announced one of the largest real estate transactions in 2021 in Colorado with Dallas-Fort Worth based buyers. Listed at $33.9 million, the Piedra Valley Ranch will be used for preservation and conservation initiatives for the Broussard Environmental and Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

“We created the Broussard Environmental and Wildlife Conservation Foundation with my late father-in-law, Dr. Jess Bescos, who always had a love for nature,” said Shawn and Martha Broussard of the Broussard Environmental and Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

“The 9,600 contiguous acres of this Piedra Valley ranch is the perfect legacy project for our foundation and will jumpstart our preservation mission. We’re thrilled to be the stewards of this pristine property for future generations to enjoy,” they said.

“As a new brokerage, successfully closing a transaction of this magnitude was beyond my wildest dreams. My personal passion has always been land and ranch, so I feel extremely blessed to have opportunities that are as unique and iconic as this,” said Ashton Theiss, founder and broker, The Ashton Agency. The woman-owned business launched during the height of the pandemic.

The Ashton Agency represented the buyers. The listing broker was Cody Lujan of Hall and Hall.

Send real estate news to rfrancis@bizpress.net