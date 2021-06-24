Real Deals: Sales

Colliers on March 27 announced the sale of Allsafe Self Storage, a 85,550 square-foot self-storage facility located in Cedar Hill. Kyle Newswanger, in Colliers International’s Fort Worth office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private developer and investor. The buyer, an out-of-state private investor, was also secured by Newswanger.

The facility is comprised of 599 units and was initially built in 2000 before being further expanded in 2011. Strategically located on Cedar Hill’s main thoroughfare and retail corridor, Belt Line Road, the property benefits from a traffic count exceeding 24,500 vehicles per day.

Marcus & Millichap announced June 7 the sale of Diamond Loch, a 138-unit apartment property located in Haltom City, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager in the firm’s Dallas office.

Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and David Fersing investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Fluellen, Hoover and Fersing. Diamond Loch is located at 6100 Glenview Dr in Haltom City. The subject property is a 138 unit apartment community situated on 6.58 acres of land.