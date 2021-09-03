Real Deals: Sales, leases

MAG Capital Partners completes industrial sale-leaseback-acquisition in Ohio MAG Capital Partners LLC, a Fort Worth-based real estate investment firm specializing in industrial net lease and sale-leaseback transactions, has announced it has completed its latest purchase, a 483,048-square-foot industrial property in Lancaster, Ohio. The facility is occupied by The Babcock & Wilcox Company, a fully-owned subsidiary of […]

