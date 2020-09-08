Real Deals: Sales, leases

SALES

EZA Property LLC has purchased a 65,000 square foot warehouse at 1205 Avenue H E in Grand Prairie. Michael Stanzel, SIOR with NAI Robert Lynn negotiated the transaction.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold a Schlotzsky’s, a 2,816-square foot net-leased property located in Midlothian. James W. Pickett III and Vincent Knipp, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

“This was our third Schlotzsky’s closed this year for a repeat client and was a restaurant and franchisee sale. The buyer liked the location of the restaurant, being in an up-and-coming area,” Knipp said.

Schlotzsky’s is located at 1141 George Hopper Road in Midlothian.

LEASES

LanCarte Commercial has leased over 3,100 square feet of industrial space at Suffolk Business Park near TCU in Fort Worth. President Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and associate David Corley III facilitated the transactions.

Rade Utility Construction INC has leased 29,161 square feet at 5111 E. California Parkway. This property is located in Forest Hill. The location provides easy access off I-20 Frontage rd. LanCarte Commercial Associate, Daniel Shelley facilitated the transaction.