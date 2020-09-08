85.9 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 7, 2020
Real Estate Commerical Real Deals: Sales, leases
Real EstateCommerical

Real Deals: Sales, leases

By FWBP Staff
two people shaking hands
Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

Today in History: ‘I pledge allegiance’

AP News -
By The Associated Press Today in HistoryToday is Tuesday, Sept. 8, the 252nd day of 2020. There are 114 days left in...
Read more
Education

New President at Cristo Rey deals with COVID challenges

FWBP Staff -
Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep 2633 Altamesa Blvd. Fort Worth 76133
Read more
Education

Commentary: Student Success is OUR Success

FWBP Staff -
MATTIE PARKER and JAY McCALL  Throughout the country, school leaders, parents and families are making difficult decisions concerning the safety of re-opening...
Read more
Education

Bones of a career: Local criminologist helps victims with grief

Paul Harral -
My Friend Fresno Ebook available now. Pre-order hardcover version, plush doll and puzzles.
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

SALES

EZA Property LLC has purchased a 65,000 square foot warehouse at 1205 Avenue H E in Grand Prairie. Michael Stanzel, SIOR with NAI Robert Lynn negotiated the transaction.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has sold a Schlotzsky’s, a 2,816-square foot net-leased property located in Midlothian. James W. Pickett III and Vincent Knipp, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

“This was our third Schlotzsky’s closed this year for a repeat client and was a restaurant and franchisee sale. The buyer liked the location of the restaurant, being in an up-and-coming area,” Knipp said.

Schlotzsky’s is located at 1141 George Hopper Road in Midlothian.

LEASES

LanCarte Commercial has leased over 3,100 square feet of industrial space at Suffolk Business Park near TCU in Fort Worth. President Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and associate David Corley III facilitated the transactions.

Rade Utility Construction INC has leased 29,161 square feet at 5111 E. California Parkway. This property is located in Forest Hill. The location provides easy access off I-20 Frontage rd. LanCarte Commercial Associate, Daniel Shelley facilitated the transaction.

Previous articleStudent athletes get COVID-19 tests three times a week, while experts say testing for other university students is lagging
Next articleNewsmakers: New bank announcements
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Commerical

Near Southside named state cultural district

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) announced its approval of Fort Worth’s Near Southside as the state’s...
Read more
Commerical

Grand Prairie warehouse facility sold

FWBP Staff -
Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has sold a 400,000-square-foot industrial warehouse facility located in Grand Prairie,  to TA Realty,...
Read more
Commerical

List: Engineering

FWBP Staff -
Engineering link:We invite you to participate on our list of Engineering Firms in Tarrant County.   A representative from each firm must  fill out our...
Read more
Real Estate

D.R. Horton acquires 53 acres in Denton

FWBP Staff -
Arlington-based homebuilder D.R. Horton has acquired 53 acres for a new housing development on the south side of Denton. Younger Partners’ David...
Read more
Commerical

Lee & Associates represents meal kit company as it adds distribution facility, jobs to North Texas

FWBP Staff -
HelloFresh SE on Aug. 31 announced the leasing of new distribution centers in Newnan, Georgia and Irving, providing increased capacity through expanded supply...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101