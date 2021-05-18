Real Estate: Leases and Sales

LEASES

950 W Magnolia LLC signed a new healthcare office lease for a tenant totaling 7,799 square feet. Transwestern’s Theron Bryant and Casey Tounget represented the landlord.

A1 Pest Control leased 3,000 square feet at Suffolk Business Park, Fort Worth, 76133. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, DFW SD Industrial LLC.

Anixter renewed its lease of 9,000 SF square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Baker Brothers renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Bighorn Construction and Reclamation extended and expanded to 36,331 square feet at 777 Main in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Whit Kelly and Dallas Margeson represented the landlord in the transaction, Brookdale Group.

Bill Spitzer & Associates renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Chisholm Energy renewed its 22,338 square foot office lease at 800 Cherry Street at Burnett Plaza in Fort Worth. Grant Huff with Transwestern represented Chisholm Energy. Jack Clark with Red Oak Realty represented the landlord, Burnett Plaza LP.

CIP Permian leased 1,130 square feet at Mallick Tower, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower.

Cockrell Printing signed a new 32,355 square foot industrial lease at 1001 NE Loop 820 in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the landlord, Northbrook 820, LLC.

Commercial Food Service renewed its lease of 5,700 square feet at Airport Circle, Euless, 76040. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, LCG Airport Circle.

Craftibly LLC has leased 5,400 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Davinci Micro Fulfillment leased 36,972 square feet at Southlake Business Park, Southlake, 76092. Matt Carthey, George Jennings, and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord. Jordan Ketchum with Rubicon represented the tenant.

Diversified Solutions leased 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Elegant Affair renewed its lease of 9,400 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Elegant Flooring renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Elite Healthcare Fort Worth leased 4,914 square feet at Western Insurance, Fort Worth, 76112. Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Bridgestone Realty. Gretchen Miller with Weistzman Group represented the tenant.

Enercon Services has leased 3,376 square feet at One Ridgmar, Fort Worth, 76116. Geoff Shelton, Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Hold Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Frontier Equity. Thomas Savage and Jordon Wade with Transwestern represented the tenant.

Greenwood Office Outfitters signed a new 12,000 square foot industrial lease with Adder Felix Ltd Partnership at 130 E Felix Street in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the landlord.

Integrated Interiors renewed its lease of 7,200 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Linage Redistribution has leased 122,500 square feet at Fort Worth Industrial, Fort Worth, 76134. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, SCRS Fort Worth Industrial.

Pro-Craft General Contractors leased 14,905 square feet at Northeast Business Center, Richland Hills, 76182. George Jennings and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, TX Circle 182 LLC. Drew Jacony with TB Advisors represented the tenant.

REV1 Holdings has leased 133,281 square feet at FED Carter Distribution Center, 1851 Joel East Road, Fort Worth, 76134. Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton with Hold Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, PGIM. Brad Lipton with Mohr Partners represented the tenant.

Satori Capitol renewed its lease of 4,169 square feet at One West 7th, Fort Worth, 76107. Geoff Shelton, Jake Neal and Matt Carthey with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mac One West 7th LLC.

Stults Electrical renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Style Crest leased 4,500 square feet at Suffolk Business Park, Fort Worth, 76133. George Jennings and Thomas Grafton with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, DFW SD Industrial LLC.

Super Tech Hospitality has leased 3,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park.

Taylor Counseling Group renewed its lease of 2,616 square feet at Mallick Tower, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Marshall Mays with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Mallick Tower. David Harris with Whitebox represented the tenant.

TeaBevCo LLLP signed a new 25,692 square foot industrial lease at 500 Railhead Road in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens represented the tenant.

Technical Transportation leased 39,812 square feet at Southlake Business Park, Southlake, 76092. Matt Carthey, George Jennings, and Hogan Harrison with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord. Mark Graybill with Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Texas One Source signed a new 30,380 square foot industrial lease with Conti Edgecliff-Sias LLC in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Garrison Lackey and Lyndon Todd represented the tenant.

Trenton Price, Senior Director at Vision Commercial Real Estate has completed lease negotiations at 1106 N. State Hwy 360 in Grand Prairie with Tracy Gray, Vice President at Vision Commercial. Suite 100 will now be home to Why Not The Best Lounge. The property has large floor to ceiling windows that allow in natural lighting for this esthetician. In the lease negotiations, Gray represented the landlord while the buyer was represented by Price.

Trinh’s Sewing renewed its lease of 1,000 square feet at 3201 Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76010. Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, 303 Associates.

Vista Sands signed an 8,501 square foot office lease at 6050 SW Blvd. in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Grant Huff represented both sides in the transaction.

SALES

Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) has announced the sale of Greenfield Plaza, a 22,900-square foot retail property located in Watauga. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Andrew Samples, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Worth office.

“The buyer was looking for a value add project and utilizing the Marcus & Millichap platform and my market knowledge, we found a property that was a perfect fit for my buyer’s needs,” Samples said.

Greenfield Plaza is located at 6700 Denton Highway and consists of seven suites situated on 2.45 acres of land.

3015 Avenue E, a 58,720 square foot industrial property located in Arlington recently sold to KPAK. Transwestern’s John Brewer and Riley Maxwell facilitated the transaction.

3400 S. Hulen Street, a piece of land just south of Central Market in Fort Worth recently sold to Salad and Go. The site is .373-acres at the signaled intersection of Hulen Street and Diaz Rodd. Coldwell Banker’s Richard Farrelly and Ben Searway of Farrelly Searway Group represented the seller in a multiple offer situation.

6701 Will Rogers Blvd., a 40,000 square foot industrial building located in Carter Industrial Park recently sold to PJ Ranches LP. Vicki Tsan with the Tsan Group represented the seller. Grant Huff with Transwestern represented the buyer.

850 Railhead, a piece of land in Fort Worth recently sold. The site is 9.78 acres. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe, Jeff Givens and Garrison Lackey facilitated the transaction.

A 20,625 square foot industrial property was purchased at 511 S 5th Ave in Mansfield. Frank Jester, Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens with Transwestern facilitated the transaction on the buyer and seller side.

A 25,940 square foot industrial property was purchased at 612 Burlington Road in Saginaw. Transwestern’s Todd Hawpe and Jeff Givens facilitated the transaction.