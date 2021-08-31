Real Estate: Leases

Fidelity Paper and Supply signed a new 107,082-square-foot lease at 310 SW 14th St. within Heller Industrial Park in Grand Prairie. Transwestern’s John Brewer and Riley Maxwell represented the landlord. Cameron Rogers with Rubicon Representation represented the tenant.

Movestar, Inc. renewed its 28,498-square-foot lease at 4730 Simonton in Farmers Branch. Transwestern’s Michael Griffin represented the tenant.

Fleetpride, Inc. expanded its regional office lease by 23,382 square feet at 600 E Las Colinas in Irving. Transwestern’s Duane Henley represented the landlord, Regis Property Management. Robbie Baty and Travis Boothe with Cushman and Wakefield represented the tenant.

New Leaf Service Contracts renewed its 18,934-square-foot lease at 909 Lake Carolyn in Irving. Transwestern’s Scott Walker, Kim Brooks and Justin Miller represented the landlord, KBS.

Touchstone Imaging extended its 13,593-square-foot lease at 3900 Junius in Dallas. Transwestern’s Chris Lipscomb, Brooke Sutherland and Laney Underwood represented the landlord, Healthcare Trust, Inc.

Dent Zone Companies renewed its 11,424-square-foot lease at 5100 North O’Connor in Irving. Transwestern’s Nathan Durham and Laney Underwood represented the landlord, Pacific Oak Capital Advisors.

ACE Hardware signed a new 14,221-square-foot lease at 914 West University in Denton. Transwestern’s Mason Bishop represented the landlord, Retail Plazas.

Infinite Electronics expanded by 17,466 square feet at CreekView 121 in Lewisville for a total of 175,216 square feet. Bob Hagewood and Eric Crutchfield with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties. Brad Struck with ESRP represented the tenant.

Harvest Roasting leased 35,707 square feet at Trinity 161 Trade Center in Grand Prairie. Matt Dornak and Luke Davis with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, LINK. Sarah Ozanne with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

Maccaferri leased 24,950 square feet at 2626 Skyway Drive in Grand Prairie. Mac Hall with Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.

AutoSavvy of Fort Worth LLC signed a new 13,481 square foot lease with North Fort Worth Dealership Land Acquisitions LLC located at 3125 NE Loop 820. Transwestern’s Kyle Poulson and Gibson Duwe represented the landlord. Hank Wright of SRS Real Estate represented the tenant. The facility is a former Acura dealership.

Restoration Counseling signed a new 8,630 square foot lease at 2421 W. 7th in Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Theron Bryant and Casey Tounget represented the landlord.

Laurie L. Miller dba All About Dogs has leased 1,260 square feet of retail space located in Great Lakes Center at 910 East Main Street in Midlothian. Tom Heraty of NAI Robert Lynn represented the landlord. Sofie Digigli of Graham Company Realty Group represented the tenant.

K & M Elevator renewed its lease of 9,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park. Asa Atkinson with Carr Commercial represented the tenant.

Hazen & Sawyer leased 4,204 square feet at First Cash Plaza, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton, Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Cash America Management. Curtis Dean with CD Commercial represented the tenant.

Lockwood Andrews Newman Inc. leased 7,240 square feet at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owners, Pennybacker Capital. Darrell Curry and Ric Kanatzar with Savills represented the tenant.

MGA Healthcare Texas leased 2,320 square feet at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owners, Pennybacker Capital. Blake Lloyd with CBRE represented the tenant.

E & T Plastics of Texas renewed their 16,840 square foot lease at 1174 Security Drive in Dallas. Agents Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hines. Matt Elliott with NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant.

Serendipity Wines LLC signed a 15,522 square foot lease at 1154 Security Drive in Dallas. Agents Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Hines. Charlie Richman with J Small Investments represented the tenant.

K & M Elevator renewed a lease of 9,000 square feet at Riverbend Business Park, Fort Worth, 76118. Jake Neal and George Jennings with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Business Park. Asa Atkinson with Carr Commercial represented the tenant.

Hazen & Sawyer leased 4,204 square feet at First Cash Plaza, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton, Matt Carthey and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Cash America Management. Curtis Dean with CD Commercial represented the tenant.

Lockwood Andrews Newman Inc. leased 7,240 square feet at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owners, Pennybacker Capital. Darrell Curry and Ric Kanatzar with Savills represented the tenant.

MGA Healthcare Texas leased 2,320 square feet at Summit Office Park, Fort Worth, 76102. Geoff Shelton and Jake Neal with Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the owners, Pennybacker Capital. Blake Lloyd with CBRE represented the tenant.

Whitebox Real Estate was pleased to partner with Alliance Architects Inc. in the renewal and expansion of its space at 1600 North Collins Richardson. The new lease is for 11,809 square feet. Grant Pruitt and Brendan Zrowka of Whitebox Real Estate represented Alliance Architects, and Art Kline of Thompson Realty represented the Landlord.

Zach Boatwright, Director at Vision Commercial Real Estate recently completed lease negotiations at 2250 Interstate 20 in Grand Prairie with Cameron Mai at Weitzman.

With 1,063 square feet, the new tenants will be a nail salon. The nail salon will share the marquee with co-tenants: Cato, T-Mobile, Game Stop, and Metro PCS. In the lease negotiations, Vision Commercial represented the landlord while the tenant was represented by Weitzman.