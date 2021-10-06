Rebranded branding company fills up PROOF space on Vickery

PROOF, M2G Ventures‘ historic adaptive reuse project at 901 W Vickery in Fort Worth’s Near Southside, now has a complete roster of tenants with the recent addition of General Public – a branding company formerly known as Evangalist.

General Public joins Bowlounge, Witherite Law Group, Trinity REIS, and GSBS Architects in the 40,665-square-foot space originally built in 1926.

PROOF represents the third phase in the life of 901 W Vickery, which was built nearly a century ago by Adkins-Polk Whole Grocers to better serve the ever-growing population of Fort Worth. When it’s time as a corporate office came to a close, Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. entered the fold, calling 901 W Vickery home before establishing Whiskey Ranch.

“In our adaptive reuse projects, we are inspired by a redevelopment’s pre-existing use and history and carry those origins throughout the development process. We have a track record of creating places where users want to be, and this fully leased project conjures the brevity, strength, and reflective eye of its 1920s origin into a modernized merit in Fort Worth,” said Jessica Miller Essl, co-founder of M2G Ventures.

General Public, the tenant completing PROOF’s roster, has been building brands across Fort Worth for the past five years under the name Evangalist. M2G Ventures and General Public have had a long-standing creative partnership that helped to shape the culture of PROOF. They are making PROOF’s lone second-floor suite their own and look forward to formally announcing their brand relaunch in the immediate future.

“When working with M2G Ventures to create the brand voice for PROOF a few years ago, they challenged us to create for a target audience of businesses much like our own. Ultimately, the story of this space had the desired effect on us and we’re thrilled to be joining the ranks of the brands who beat us to the punch. We believe in the power of story, and look forward to being a part of 901 W Vickery’s newest and most exciting chapter.” said Joey Swindle, co-founder of General Public.

General Public joins the following tenants at PROOF: Bowlounge, a 15,000-square-foot vintage bowling alley featuring historic lanes, a full cocktail bar, and an elevated menu. Witherite Law Group, a team of top-ranked personal injury attorneys with offices in Dallas and Atlanta, in addition to Fort Worth. Trinity Real Estate Investment Services, a fast-growing firm specializing in investment sales of single-tenant, commercial net lease properties nationally. GSBS Architects, a Salt Lake City-based architecture firm seeking to transform cities through beautiful design and sustainable practices.

When the redevelopment plans at PROOF were announced, a call was made to attract all bon vivants of businesses seeking a better place to work and create. Now at full capacity, it’s clear that this call was answered by a group of tenants who truly stand alone in their marketplace.

Chris Doggett, Cullen Donohue, and Vic Meyer of Stream Realty Partners managed the leasing efforts for PROOF.