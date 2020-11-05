Restaurant fulfillment company doubles footprint in move from Arlington to Fort Worth

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment has secured a new, long-term, 134,272-square-foot lease at 4200 Empire in CentrePort, immediately south of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The company is more than doubling the size of its previous location at 2001 E. Randol Mill in Arlington, where it occupied approximately 60,000 square feet. Transwestern Principal John Brewer and Associate Riley Maxwell represented Dot It in the transaction. Luke Davis and Matt Dornak with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.

“4200 Empire gives Dot It the much-needed infrastructure and space to further grow its efficiency and processes to take their business to the next level,” Brewer said. “Dot It has weathered the recent uncertainty in the economy extremely well by pivoting to produce a variety of labels for food delivery services across the nation, on top of its normal lines of business.”

Dot It is a single-source brand partner specializing in food safety products and print fulfillment solutions, including sourcing, printing, kitting, order processing, warehousing and distribution for growing brands looking to streamline supply chain and maintain brand consistency.

4200 Empire was one of the few existing facilities on the market that offered the above-standard office space Dot It needed, as well as fully air-conditioned warehouse space, according to Transwestern.

According to Transwestern’s Third Quarter Industrial Report, large users have sustained demand, particularly in submarkets near airports, such as DFW and Alliance Airport.