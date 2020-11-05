78.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Real Estate Commerical Restaurant fulfillment company doubles footprint in move from Arlington to Fort Worth
Real EstateCommericalFeatured

Restaurant fulfillment company doubles footprint in move from Arlington to Fort Worth

By Robert Francis
DotIt-Empire courtesy Transwestern

Other News

Commerical

Restaurant fulfillment company doubles footprint in move from Arlington to Fort Worth

Robert Francis -
Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment has secured a new, long-term, 134,272-square-foot lease at 4200 Empire in CentrePort, immediately south of Dallas Fort Worth...
Read more
Real Estate

US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to lower this week, as the key 30-year rate fell to a new...
Read more
Business

Fed signals readiness to do more for economy as virus rages

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero...
Read more
Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 36 cents to $38.79 a barrel Thursday....
Read more
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment has secured a new, long-term, 134,272-square-foot lease at 4200 Empire in CentrePort, immediately south of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The company is more than doubling the size of its previous location at 2001 E. Randol Mill in Arlington, where it occupied approximately 60,000 square feet. Transwestern Principal John Brewer and Associate Riley Maxwell represented Dot It in the transaction. Luke Davis and Matt Dornak with Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, ML Realty Partners.

“4200 Empire gives Dot It the much-needed infrastructure and space to further grow its efficiency and processes to take their business to the next level,” Brewer said. “Dot It has weathered the recent uncertainty in the economy extremely well by pivoting to produce a variety of labels for food delivery services across the nation, on top of its normal lines of business.”

 Dot It is a single-source brand partner specializing in food safety products and print fulfillment solutions, including sourcing, printing, kitting, order processing, warehousing and distribution for growing brands looking to streamline supply chain and maintain brand consistency.

4200 Empire was one of the few existing facilities on the market that offered the above-standard office space Dot It needed, as well as fully air-conditioned warehouse space, according to Transwestern.

 According to Transwestern’s Third Quarter Industrial Report, large users have sustained demand, particularly in submarkets near airports, such as DFW and Alliance Airport.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleUS long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

Latest News

Real Estate

US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to lower this week, as the key 30-year rate fell to a new...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth ISD encourages all campus-based employees to participate in the DFW COVID-19 Prevalence Study.

FWBP Staff -
FWISD is partnering with UT-Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources for this important voluntary study that examines the prevalence of COVID-19...
Read more
Entertainment

Opera launches FWO GO, a food drive and distribution and plans Election Day events

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Opera has announced the launch of FWO GO, an artistic initiative featuring socially distanced, pop-up performances in neighborhoods across the Dallas-Fort Worth...
Read more
Government

TRWD’s Rachel Ickert selected to serve on Texas’ first-ever flood plan committee

FWBP Staff -
A top official at the Tarrant Regional Water District has been selected to serve on a committee charged with eventually developing Texas’...
Read more
Government

Democrats hoped high turnout would usher in a blue wave across Texas. It didn’t.

Texas Tribune -
By Shannon Najmabadi and Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune Nov. 4, 2020 "Democrats hoped...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101