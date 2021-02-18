Royer Commercial Interiors names Charlie Royer vice president of sales

Royer Commercial Interiors has announced the selection of Charlie Royer as new vice president of sales.

“Charlie continues to develop as a leader for our company and he is dedicated to our

people, our culture and our clients,” said President Kelley Royer.

Charlie Royer joined the company in 2005 as an account manager. In 2018, he made a financial investment as a shareholder and his role focused mainly on business development for the company.

Becoming the vice president of sales and managing the sales team is the next

step to solidify the strength and future of Royer Commercial Interiors and continue to

build upon its 78 plus year history as a Fort Worth family owned business, the company said in a news release.