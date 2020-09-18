83.6 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 18, 2020
Samuels home in Rockport up for auction, listed for $8.75M
Samuels home in Rockport up for auction, listed for $8.75M

By FWBP Staff
Letter from the Editor: The Two Katies

Robert Francis -
On Sept. 12 I went to see the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Asleep at the Wheel at the Will Rogers Coliseum....
Read more
Magnolia at the Modern returns (with masks)

FWBP Staff -
 Magnolia at the Modern, an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films, resumes on Friday, September 18, in the Modern’s auditorium. New adjusted showtimes:
Read more
Tarrant County reports four COVID deaths on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Friday, Sept. 18. The deceased include a man from Hurst in his 80s,...
Read more
August unemployment rate in Texas drops to 6.8%, lowest level since coronavirus shutdowns

Texas Tribune -
By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune Sept. 18, 2020 "August unemployment rate in Texas...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Longtime area car dealer and business leader Allen Samuels died in April and now one of his estates will go up for auction later this month.

 With commanding views of Redfish Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, 38 La Buena Vida Drive will auction via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. Currently listed for $8.75 million, the waterfront property will sell with No Reserve on September 26–30th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concierge Auctions for the third time,” said Doak. “From our past experiences, I know that our firms’ combined reach will provide the best possible synergy for finding the buyer for this property. We’re looking forward to yet another successful auction in Texas.”

The Mediterranean-style villa has plenty to offer, such as a custom staircase winding around a stunning 18-foot chandelier. There’s room to roam over 11,000±-square-feet
with six bedrooms and six and a half baths, there’s ample space to host the entire family for a weekend getaway. Oversized windows and arched doorways bring the swoon-worthy views of the Gulf of Mexico inside. As artful as it is state-of-the-art, the kitchen is a chef’s dream, while the master bathroom is a roomy, spa-like retreat. On the weekends, take to the Gulf from the property’s private boat slip. Other features include a Spanish clay tile roof; a private, gated driveway; enormous metal and glass front doors; Syrian stone archways; a fireplace; soaring coffered ceilings; French doors; a master suite with an expansive spa bath; separate vanities; custom dressing rooms and walk-in closets; a soaking tub and an enormous shower – all just minutes to downtown Rockport, spectacular Gulf sport fishing, and 40 minutes from Corpus Christi International Airport.

“This home was designed with the finest materials and furnishings in mind and was built to last,” said Donna Samuels, seller. “It’s located in one of the most prime spots along the Gulf with access to any type of recreational activity you could imagine, making it the perfect place to play host to our friends and family over the years. With its easy access to Rockport and Corpus Christi, this is a dream coastal escape.”

Just 30 miles from Corpus Christi, the property is only five miles from bustling Rockport. Renowned for its beaches, birding, and coastal fishing, this small community offers a plethora of outdoor diversions. Head to Brown & Root Flats or Estes Flats, where redfish, trout, and flounder abound—or venture out into the Gulf, just a short boat ride away. Take the ferry over to Port Aransas and Mustang Island to more than 18 miles of wide sandy beaches. This seaside enclave has plenty of shopping, galleries, and restaurants to entertain in addition to all the sportfishing, parasailing, dolphin spotting, and kayaking. Visit the Aransas Pass Lydia Ann Lighthouse, and meander through the wetlands on one of the Port Aransas Nature Preserve’s many trails.

38 La Buena Vida Drive is available for showings Thursday through Sunday from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.
As part of Concierge Auctions’ Key for Keygiving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers’ representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

