San Antonio-based Mexican restaurant acquires Keller location for first DFW site

A San Antonio-based LLC has acquired a 4,056-square-foot restaurant building located at 455 Keller Parkway in Keller, for a new location for Las Palapas, a San Antonio-based Mexican restaurant that is celebrating 40 years in business by expanding into new markets.

David Zoller and Corbin Tanenbaum with Weitzman handled negotiations for the landlord. David Sacher and Josh Beliak with SHOP Companies represented Las Palapas.

The Keller location will be the first in Dallas-Fort Worth and the first outside of San Antonio for Las Palapas, which currently has 20 locations in the San Antonio market. The location, a former Dairy Queen, has patio seating as well as drive-thru capabilities..