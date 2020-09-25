82.9 F
CCBP Shaddock continues growth with acquisiton of Utah title insurance agency
Shaddock continues growth with acquisiton of Utah title insurance agency

By FWBP Staff
two people shaking hands
Photo by Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

Plano-based Shaddock National Holdings on Sept. 25 continued its series of acquisitions by adding US Title, the largest privately held title insurance agency in Utah.

The brokerage Turk & Company in connection with its partner Britehorn Securities represented U.S. Title in this transaction. US Title will continue to retain its name and current staff and plans to further expand its operations and open new offices at an even faster pace across Utah with the resources of Shaddock National Holdings, the newest holding company formed un The Shaddock Companies.

Mike Rubin, President of Shaddock National Holdings, said: “Our acquisition of US Title is about more than simply acquiring a great company in a dynamic market. From the outset we have been blown away by the professionalism, commitment, and culture that has been carefully cultivated within US Title. We are grateful and truly humbled to have the opportunity to partner with such an outstanding team of title professionals.”

“US Title is celebrating 40 years in business this year. This acquisition adds strength to our brand and will help to propel the talented employees at US Title to even greater success as we embark on the next 40 years,” said Steve Borget, incoming President of US Title. Larry Burton, who will be retiring as current president of US Title at the close of this transaction, said: “We are pleased to join a company which values our employees and makes supporting them a top priority. Shaddock National Holdings gives US Title exactly what is needed to continue the growth we anticipate.”

Steve Borget also added, “We could not be more excited to be a part of Shaddock National Holdings. The values and culture Bill and his team have built align seamlessly with what we do here at US Title. This move allows us to align with a national company while maintaining an independent feel and a commitment to an excellent customer experience. We look forward to joining the Shaddock Companies family as we continue to grow our market share across the State of Utah.”

Bill Shaddock, founder of Shaddock National Holdings stated, “I am excited for the continued and rapid expansion of Shaddock National Holdings with the addition of US Title. Mike and his team have done a phenomenal job finding the best partnerships out there and this includes bringing on Larry, Steve, and the US Title team in Utah.”

US Title Insurance Agency was founded in 1980 and has four local title plants, 14 offices, constantly evolving technologies, and a team of over 130 experienced title and escrow professionals. For more information on US Title: www.ustitleutah.com

