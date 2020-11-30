50.2 F
Sign manufacturer moving HQ, productioin to North Texas from LA
Real Estate

Sign manufacturer moving HQ, productioin to North Texas from LA

By Robert Francis
2601 Pinewood Dr., Grand Prairie, courtesy

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Optimal Elite Management LLC, a sign manufacturer, has acquired a 63,483-square foot office/warehouse in the Great Southwest Industrial Park, shoring up a plan to relocate its headquarters and production facilities to North Texas from Los Angeles in June.

Optimal Elite’s new hub is a two-story manufacturing facility on 9.5 acres at 2601 Pinewood Dr. in Grand Prairie. The seller, Breg Inc., will continue to occupy the site through a six-month sale-leaseback.

“The sale-leaseback agreement built in the time that both sides needed for executing their relocation plans,” said Noah Dodge, broker associate of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services. He and Jason Finch, market director, represented the buyer.

The acquisition went full circle in less than four months. Dodge credits the building’s size and dynamics of the Great Southwest as the deal makers – labor availability, pricing and a location midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Optimal anticipates creating at least 50 jobs when it ramps up production.

“This company has been looking to relocate to Texas for quite awhile,” Dodge says. “We moved pretty quickly to identify properties that met Optimal’s requirements and set up tours.”

The buyer’s requirements were a freestanding building with ample room to manufacture and assemble its specialty LED signs and meet future expansion needs. The Pinewood Drive structure, which is climate-controlled and fully sprinklered, has 46,950 square feet of light-manufacturing space and the balance is office. Amenities include four dock-high doors, two oversized grade-level doors, heavy car parks and a 3,300-sf exterior storage facility. Steve Koldyke, Brian Gilchrist and Chris Powers of CBRE represented the seller.

