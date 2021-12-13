South African truck accessories manufacturing firm opening operations in Fort Worth with 250 jobs

RSI SmartCap, a provider of stainless steel truck cap systems, is expanding operations into Fort Worth, taking a lease for a 391,985-square foot lease and creating 250 jobs.

The facility is a manufacturing plant at Carter Distribution Center in south Fort Worth. Company officials say that the project has a proposed capital investment of $55 million. SmartCap’s development commitment with the City of Fort Worth requires the company to spend 15% of hard and soft construction costs with Certified Minority-Owned Business contractors.

“Our Economic Development team worked closely with SmartCap to help navigate development services, permitting, and city council approval.” said Sara Thurber, Vice President of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber, “We’re excited to share this announcement with the community and to officially welcome SmartCap to Fort Worth.”

Robert Sturns, Economic Development Director for the City of Fort Worth said, “SmartCap will add another innovative, vehicle-focused company to our city’s flourishing industrial environment, while bringing more new jobs to southeast Fort Worth.”

SmartCap, based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, manufactures truck canopies, bed replacement systems, and cargo management accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the U.S.

Matt Carthey and Thomas Grafton represented PGIM Real Estate in the transaction while RSI SmartCap was represented by Grant Pruitt with Whitebox Real Estate.

Newly constructed, Carter Distribution Center FED is a four-building Class A development located within Carter Industrial Park. The highly amenitized space offers 32-36’ clear heights, cross dock and front-load configurations, ESFR sprinklers, abundant car and trailer positions and private drive lanes. The center’s location provides tenants with exceptional access to Fort Worth’s Central Business District as well as vital highway systems Interstate 35W, Interstate 20 and Interstate 30.