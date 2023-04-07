Southlake castle for sale – bargain priced at $7.85M

A house that looks like a castle is awaiting new owners who are ready to live like royalty.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot home at 1161 La Mirada Court in Southlake has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Listed by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, the home has an asking price of $7,850,000.

Built in 2010, the home was recently remodeled, transforming its and grand and stately appearance to a style that is comfortable and chic.

But the outside of the home still exudes Old World architecture, punctuated by castle-like spires, spectacular wood trusses and resplendent detailing in the ceilings, columns, mantels and millwork.

Luxurious living and entertaining spaces include a paneled office, and elevator, barrel-vaulted wine room, tiered movie theater, game room with full bar, chef’s kitchen with two islands and a glass-walled breakfast room that looks onto a outdoor oasis. There are also 10 unique, manor-style fireplaces throughout the home.

Each of the home’s seven bedrooms includes a sitting area and a private bath; several also include additional living spaces. There are 12 baths in total. The remodeled main suite features indoor and outdoor sitting areas, a bedroom fireplace, a sumptuous spa bath (complete with freestanding tub, separate shower, fireplace, dual vanities, makeup counter and coffee bar) and a majestic two-story closet with glass-front cabinetry and rolling ladders.

The home’s outdoor living area is as exquisite as the indoor areas. The freeform swimming pool features a swim-through grotto, swim-up bar, waterfall and hot tub.

Other outdoor features include fireplaces and multiple sitting areas. A separate guest house has living space, two bedrooms and a fitness room. A tennis court, five-car garage and magnificently landscaped grounds round out the palatial living experience.

Recent upgrades include surround sound (inside and out), captivating outdoor lighting, artisan-applied interior wall finishes and a suite of spectacular chandeliers, sconces and lighting from Vanderpump Alain, the home-furnishings collaboration between designer Nick Alain and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump.

Listing representatives for the home are Jason Clark and Jessica Smith of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.