Southlake company completes renovations to office building

Southlake-based United Development Company of Southlake has completed completed renovations on its Park Forest office building located at 3530 Forest Lane in Dallas.

Renovations began summer 2018 with relocating several office tenants from two one-story buildings into the existing three-story building. The three-story class B Park Forest office building is 66,299 total square feet and offers offices for lease from 50 to 6,900 square feet.

Renovations to Park Forest Dallas include a new common conference center, along with LED lighting, new paint and flooring to common areas and corridors. The two one-story buildings were removed to make way for a newly-constructed Lone Star Self Storage facility, which will open June 1st.