Friday, May 14, 2021
61.6 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeCCBP

Southlake company completes renovations to office building

FWBP Staff
Park Forest courtesy

Southlake-based United Development Company of Southlake has completed completed renovations on its Park Forest office building located at 3530 Forest Lane in Dallas.

Renovations began summer 2018 with relocating several office tenants from two one-story buildings into the existing three-story building.  The three-story class B Park Forest office building is 66,299 total square feet and offers offices for lease from 50 to 6,900 square feet. 

Renovations to Park Forest Dallas include a new common conference center, along with LED lighting, new paint and flooring to common areas and corridors.  The two one-story buildings were removed to make way for a newly-constructed Lone Star Self Storage facility, which will open June 1st.    

Would you like the option to login with your social media account?
Login using Facebook, Google, or LinkedIn instead of having to create a FWBP account?

Get our email updates

Previous articleLiberty Capital Bank names new president
Next articleCantey Hanger attorney elected to board at Meritas
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,458FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,842FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101