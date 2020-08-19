Speed Fab-Crete national award From Design-Build Institute for Greenwood Cemetery project

Fort Worth-based design-build general contractor Speed Fab-Crete has been honored with the Design-Build Institute of America’s (DBIA) National Merit Award in its “Commercial/Office” category for its work on Greenwood Funeral Home’s new Advance Planning Office, located at 3400 White Settlement Road near downtown Fort Worth.

Speed Fab-Crete is one of only two Texas-based firms or projects to receive the honor in this year’s DBIA Project/Team Awards competition; the other being JE Dunn Construction-PGAL for its work on Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s new public safety headquarters, Speed Fab-Crete said in a news release.

The 5,667-square-foot, one-story Advance Planning Office was completed in early 2020, and is sited just behind Greenwood’s iconic Four Horsemen-guarded gateway to its 190-acre property.



Designed by Speed Fab-Crete’s architectural partner, Callahan & Freeman, to evoke a sense of calm, dignity, and solidity, it was built using Speed Fab-Crete’s storm-resistant precast wall panels with modular face brick veneer to match the other buildings on the 113-year-old locale.

Other project features include a structural system made of precast concrete load-bearing walls, structural steel roof framing, extended wall height to screen all rooftop equipment, green anodized storefront, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and matching green trellis structures to accentuate the building entry, which will eventually be clothed in climbing ivy.



In addition to Speed Fab-Crete and Callahan & Freeman, other project team members include Arlington-based Fratto Engineering/KAI and Irving-based Reeder Concrete.

“This year’s Design-Build Project/Team Award winners are the best examples of how the power of collaboration and innovation is transforming the way we design and build,” said Lisa Washington, CAE, executive director and CEO of DBIA. “When you look at these impressive award winners, you’ll see first-hand the incredible impact these projects and teams have had on the lives of so many Americans.”

DBIA’s 2020 award-winning projects were evaluated by a distinguished panel of design-build experts. A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found online at DBIS’s Project/Team Awards: https://dbia.org/awards/project-team-awards/2020

Speed Fab-Crete is an award-winning design/build general contractor and precast concrete manufacturer based in Fort Worth and founded in 1951.

– FWBP Staff