Speed Fab-Crete recognized for safety and quality by National Precast Concrete Association

Speed Fab-Crete has been honored with two national awards from the National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA) for excellence in safety and quality production. Speed Fab-Crete will be honored during the NPCA’s upcoming “The Precast Show 2021,” taking place May 20-21 in New Orleans.

Speed Fab-Crete received the NPCA’s highest honor for safety – the “Excellence in Safety-Platinum Award” – for outstanding achievement in jobsite, plant and employee safety, and maintaining exemplary safety ratings with zero OSHA reportable/recordable injuries or illnesses during the 2020 calendar year.

Speed Fab-Crete also received the NPCA’s “Quality Merit Award” in recognition of scoring amongst the top 25 precast concrete plants in the U.S. for quality production practices.

Each year, the NPCA conducts a comprehensive review and audit of all NPCA-certified plants, and each plant is scored for its commitment to producing quality precast concrete products and improvements in product design, raw materials, manufacturing processes, safety, employee education, and customer service.

The top 25 companies/plants with the highest scores receive Quality Merit Awards.

With more than 400 NPCA-certified plants in the U.S., this achievement ranks Speed Fab-Crete in the top 7% of all NPCA-certified plants.

“Producing a quality product in the safest possible manner has been our top priority for 70 years running,” said Carl Hall, vice president of plant operations at Speed Fab-Crete. “We are so thankful that the NPCA recognizes this and has presented us with two of their most coveted industry awards.”

Since 1951, Speed Fab-Crete has been well-known for its structurally loadbearing, precast, high-strength concrete wall panel building system. Architectural panel applications and various veneer finishes, including a precast, thin brick system, are among numerous options produced at the company’s 15-acre manufacturing plant, located at 1150 East Kennedale Parkway in south Fort Worth.

www.speedfabcrete.com