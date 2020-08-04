85.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 3, 2020
Real EstateCommerical

Sterling Construction: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

Construction 

Other News

Commerical

Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $244.9 million.The Dallas-based company said it...
Read more
Energy

Range Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $146.6 million, after reporting a profit...
Read more
Commerical

Sterling Construction: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Sterling Construction Co. (STRL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said...
Read more
Business

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor, America's oldest retailer, is seeking bankruptcy protection, as is the owner of Men's Wearhouse and...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Sterling Construction Co. (STRL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $18.2 million.
The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share.


The civil construction company posted revenue of $400 million in the period.
Sterling Construction expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion.


Sterling Construction shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.75, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRL

Previous articleRetail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy
Next articleRange Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Commerical

Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $244.9 million.The Dallas-based company said it...
Read more
Commerical

LanCarte Commercial finalizes lease of 2,997 SF in River District

FWBP Staff -
A total of 2,997 square feet of office space, located at 101 Nursey Lane in the River District...
Read more
Commerical

CBRE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $81.9 million. The Los Angeles-based...
Read more
Real Estate

US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.99%

AP News -
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, remaining near historic lows as the key 30-year loan slipped...
Read more
Business

AECOM Hunt names Monte Thurmond to lead its Texas region

FWBP Staff -
AECOM Hunt has named Monte Thurmond as its new executive vice president and division manager of the Texas region....
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX