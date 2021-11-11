Thursday, November 11, 2021
Stonemont Financial Group begins construction on two-building industrial project in Alliance area

FWBP Staff
DFW Point35 courtesy rendering

Stonemont Financial Group has begun construction of DFW Point35, a two-building industrial project totaling 485,680 square foot at 12901 Harmon Road in Fort Worth 76177.

Slated for delivery in summer 2022, DFW Point35 will offer two warehouses of 218,400 square feet and 267,280 square feet.
The buildings will feature a 32-foot clear height, rear-load design, ample car and trailer parking, and modern, contemporary office space to accommodate a large employee base.

The development is located one block off Interstate 35W between the Alliance and Fort Worth’s north side industrial submarket along Loop 820. The site is less than three miles from Fort Worth Alliance Airport and five miles from the BNSF Alliance Intermodal. Becky Thompson and Chris Wool of Lee & Associates DFW are the exclusive leasing agents for the project.

