Stream to lease Alliance office building under construction

Stream Realty Partners announced Feb. 12 it has been engaged to represent Willow Springs Diamond Club Building LLC, in the leasing and marketing of The Plaza at Willow Springs, a three-story, 54,000-square-foot, Class A office development located at 12600 Willow Springs Road in Fort Worth.

Stream office brokers Cullen Donohue and Vic Meyer are spearheading the effort on behalf of the landlord.

“We’re excited about the growth that’s been occurring in this part of the region,” said Rick Farnoush, Managing Member of Willow Springs Diamond Club Building, LLC. “The Plaza at Willow Springs presents an excellent opportunity for companies to join this growing economy, and we’re confident that users will be drawn to the upscale features, unbeatable location and first-class amenities.”

The property is located on the western front of the Alliance submarket, offering 18,000-square-foot floor plates with customizable office suites, and on-site executive offices. Building signage is available, offering qualified tenants brand exposure to Willow Springs Road. In addition, the asset boasts a private pond with walking trails, daily catered lunches and a 10,000-square-foot event venue. With abundant surface parking and immediate access to U.S. Highway 287, The Plaza at Willow Springs provides excellent accessibility to a large educated workforce.

“Population growth in this corner of the North Fort Worth Alliance submarket has grown over 200 percent in the last five years, and this trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future,” said Donohue, Senior Associate in Stream’s Fort Worth office. “The Alliance Corridor is known for its focus on technology with America’s first ever Amazon Air and the Mobility Innovation Zone. These factors are driving a large number of companies to consider a potential home for their operations, and we believe The Plaza at Willow Springs is well-positioned to accommodate these companies and the future office demand in the area.”

The high-end office asset is slated to deliver in 2022, and will offer space ranging from 1,200 to 44,000 square feet for lease.