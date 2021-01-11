Stream to lease City Place

Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development, and investment company based in Dallas, said Jan. 11 it has been awarded the leasing assignment for Fort Worth’s City Place, an office project located in downtown Fort Worth, on behalf of Spire Realty Group.

Stream’s Fort Worth office team of Cullen Donohue and Vic Meyer will be responsible for the leasing and marketing efforts.

“City Place is a special asset to us and a big part of downtown Fort Worth’s history,” said Jordyn Allen, Leasing Manager at Spire Realty Group. “We believe that the project’s best-in-class amenities and urban, walkable environment make it a highly appealing choice for modern tenants seeking a distinct identity. Spire is looking forward to partnering with Stream to showcase City Place as one of downtown Fort Worth’s only true Class A office projects.”

Overlooking Sundance Square, the two-building, Class A office property totals 531,468 square feet, and is comprised of One City Place (300 Throckmorton St.) and Two City Place (100 Throckmorton St.). Strategically located in Fort Worth’s Central Business District, the recently renovated towers offer easy access to all major transportation arteries and many unique area attractions, including Bass Performance Hall, seven hotels, and numerous restaurants and retail destinations.

City Place Fort Worth courtesy

“With its many on-site amenities and unmatched downtown Fort Worth walkability, City Place provides a best-in-class office experience for its tenants,” said Cullen Donohue, Senior Associate at Stream. “Throughout 2020 and in spite of the pandemic, we have continued to see a flight-to-quality from office tenants. This is evidenced by the nearly 65,000 square feet of positive net absorption experienced in Class A, downtown Fort Worth properties. City Place exemplifies the type of quality and walkable office environment that users are searching for.”

The project boasts on-site amenities including five on-site restaurants, Aloft Hotel, two fitness centers (one in each tower), a conference center, 24/7 security, banking, valet parking, property management, state-of-the-art systems, high-end finishes and impressive views of Downtown and the Trinity River basin.

City Place currently offers move-in-ready spec suites ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 square feet in both towers, with a total of 28,000 square feet contiguous space available for lease.