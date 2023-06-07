Street Realty names Calhoun VP for brokerage services

Street Realty has appointed Amber Calhoun as a vice president in the Fort Worth-based commercial real estate firm’s brokerage services division.

As vice president Calhoun will play a key role within Street Realty’s brokerage production team, guiding clients through the purchase, sale, and leasing process, overseeing day-to-day commercial real estate transactions, and helping to optimize and grow the company’s property portfolio.

With nearly 10 years experience in the real estate industry, Calhoun has held partner, broker, and associate positions at Graham Property Brokerage, Stablemade Retail Group, and Transwestern. She is a licensed broker with the Texas Real Estate Commission.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Amber to Street Realty and utilize her deep brokerage expertise and documented history of success to foster our ever-growing team of commercial real estate brokers and roster of brokerage clients,” Street Realty co-founder Ryan Dodson said in a news release. “Amber is a strategic problem solver and has a deserved reputation for understanding client needs and providing exceptional service, and we have no doubt she will aid us in our long-term business goal of becoming Dallas-Fort Worth’s most respected and valued partner in real estate.”

“I am honored to join the talented Street Realty team and look forward to further expanding our reach and capabilities within one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate markets in Texas,” said Calhoun. “The Street team is armed and ready to take advantage of Tarrant County’s tremendous growth, so it’s an exciting time to be in the industry and even more so to be working with a company that is laser-focused on providing forward-thinking commercial real estate services.”

Calhoun is a native of Aledo and a graduate of Texas Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing.

About Street Realty

Street Realty is a 39-year-old full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered at 3909 Hulen Street in Fort Worth and specializing in acquisition, entitlement, development, and management of high-quality commercial real estate projects throughout North Texas. For more information, visit the Street Realty website.