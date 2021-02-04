StreetLights opens The Jackson in Arlington

StreetLights Residential’s newest luxury multifamily community, The Jackson, opened in mid-January.

StreetLights is a national design-driven developer of multifamily and mixed-use communities based in Dallas, and this is its first project in Arlington, which is part of The Viridian.

Located at 4101 Viridian Village Drive, the recently opened four-story community offers 340 apartment homes ranging from studios to three bedrooms and is the first multifamily development at Viridian.

“With the rapid pace of growth in Arlington including its increasing reputation as an entertainment destination, we’ve seen more demand for quality and boutique-style living like what you’ll find with our newly opened project, The Jackson,” said StreetLights Vice President of Development Greg Coutant.

The Jackson has several floor plans, ranging from 588 to 1,671 square feet. Each apartment home offers beautifully designed interior schemes including granite countertops, tile backsplashes, deep pots and pan drawers, custom flooring, dine-in island seating, urban mudrooms, custom cabinetry including a pull-out trash drawer, spa inspired bathrooms, oversized walk-in closets, energy efficient washer and dryer, and Sonos One smart speakers. Select units in The Jackson also offer oversized outdoor living spaces and screened porches, as well as a smart home package with an induction cooktop island.

One of the highlights of The Jackson is its location within Viridian, giving residents access to over 500+ acres of lakes, rivers, and wetlands, as well as extensive jogging and hiking trails to explore. It is also located just minutes from the newly developed Texas Live!, Globe Life Park & AT&T Stadium. Residents can also enjoy an expansive pool deck with lounge and entertaining space. The Jackson’s interior amenity spaces create an inviting, comfortable environment for the community to gather, with access to a variety of amenities including a lounge with co-working spaces, a creative Makers kitchen, lounge and creative lab, a residents’ coffee bar, a full fitness center with flex room for yoga and spin & The Mirror, a pet spa, bike repair station, and electric car charging stations.

Leasing and amenity spaces were designed by Ink + Oro. StreetLights Creative Studio was the designer for the units. Architecture for The Jackson was designed by WDG Architecture, and SLR Construction, LLC, is the general contractor. Gables Residential is the property manager. Other StreetLights’ Dallas/Fort Worth developments include The Canals at Grand Park, a three-phase master-planned neighborhood consisting of The Kathryn, The Maxwell and The Margo communities; The Christopher, a 23-story residential high-rise located in Victory Park; The McKenzie, a 22-story residential high-rise in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood and The Hamilton in Deep Ellum.