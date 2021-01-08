45.8 F
Preschool property sold in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
STRIVE, a commercial real estate investment sales firm based in Dallas, recently announced the sale of Xplor Preschool in Fort Worth, at 12672 Timberland Blvd.

The recently built property has a long-term absolute net lease in place with over 12 years remaining. Strategically located in strong growth area not far from Interstate 35, the Xplor Preschool is in a growing and affluent area of Fort Worth.

The population surrounding the property has increased by nearly 9% since 2010, with projections of another 23% in the next five years.

The average household income in the area is over 1.5x the national average. The property is also near the Alliance Town Center and Alliance Airport, placing it in the path of continual growth. Additionally, the asset is located less than a mile from Timber Creek High School, which has an enrollment of over 3,200 students.

STRIVE exclusively represented the seller, a Dallas-area investor, and cooperated with an outside broker to secure the buyer, an investor from Iowa. Additional terms of the sale were not disclosed

