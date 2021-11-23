Suffolk chosen for DFW Airport Terminal C renovation project

Suffolk, one of the largest construction enterprises in the country, was awarded the Terminal C renovation project at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The extensive renovation represents a continued commitment from DFW as a transformational leader in the aviation industry.

The 850,000-square-foot phased project will include upgrades to interior finishes at 18 domestic gates, reconfigurations and expansion to the ticketing and security checkpoints, upgrades to concessions and restroom areas, replacement and installation of energy efficient glazing and HVAC systems, rework of passenger boarding bridges and preconditioned air units, ramp marking and guidance systems, jet fuel lines and new baggage handling areas, among other improvements.

“Suffolk is thrilled and humbled to partner with the world-class DFW team on this extensive airport renovation of Terminal C,” said Mark Penny, General Manager of Suffolk’s Dallas operations. “This project will allow us to demonstrate our sophisticated planning and construction processes while also strengthening our partnerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. We are honored DFW has trusted us with this important project for the airport and surrounding community.”

Suffolk was selected for the project in partnership with 3i Contracting.

“The 3i Contracting team is very excited to partner with Suffolk and renovate Terminal C at DFW Airport,” said Michael Williams, President of 3i Contracting based in Dallas. “Our company participated in the Airport’s capacity building program over 15 years ago and this is great example of DFW’s commitment to growing MBE firms. Our “ONE TEAM” approach between Suffolk and 3i will set a great example for our community and other firms to follow.”

Preconstruction on the project has already begun and will include detailed micro-phasing and sequencing planning to ensure customer service continuity throughout the later construction phases. Full construction and renovation work is slated to start in 2024, with project completion expected in 2026.

In August, the DFW Airport Board approved plans for the renovation and expansion of Terminal C. The estimated $2 billion in projects are the latest example of the ongoing investment in both the DFW Airport and the region, not only updating the nearly 50-year-old facility but also providing expanded gate capacity in both Terminal C and Terminal A to address future growth and continue a commitment to an evolving enhanced customer experience.

“The goal is to transform Terminal C, which has stood in service at the Airport since the early 70s, into a modern terminal with the latest technologies and infrastructure,” said DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue at the time. “DFW is providing for the anticipated growth of our partner, American Airlines, while also elevating the customer experience to meet the needs of the modern traveler.”

The renovations will be done in phases to minimize customer disruption and inconvenience. Expected to be completed in 2026, the projects will update approximately 850,000 square feet of terminal space.