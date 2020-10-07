Sun Valley Industrial Park offering two buildings, more on the way

Empire Texas Equities Ltd., a real estate investment and management firm, has transformed Sun Valley Industrial Park into a first-class business park over the last decade, and its latest transformation is two state-of-the-art, 13,036-square-foot flex spaces located at 4808 and 4809 Vesta Farley in southeast Fort Worth. Todd Hubbard, President of Fort Worth for NAI Robert Lynn, is the owner’s broker, representing lease negotiations. The new buildings are ready for industrial tenants, and six more buildings from the portfolio will be ready in 2021.

The buildings range from 12,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet. Each building comes with oversized 14-foot roll-up doors, fully secured HVAC and electric panels, large, fenced and concrete storage yards, a high-end security system and smart phone integration.

“Thanks to modern interior and exterior aesthetics, we’re offering regional companies an opportunity to have a functional, first-class headquarters facility while also offering national companies a facility that is equivalent to any high-end industrial facility across the country,” said Sandra McGlothlin, owner of Empire Texas Equities, Empire Roofing and Empire Disposal. “While we own and operate many properties, our passion has always been investing in the area in our backyard, and it is great to elevate this location with the construction of these unique, ground-up construction facilities. We are proud to be a part of the continued transformation of southeast Fort Worth.”

Sun Valley Industrial Park features high-end office finishes and easy highway access. Office amenities include solid core doors, brushed stainless steel hardware, modern style floors and separate office and warehouse bathrooms. The property is less than three minutes from Loop 820, Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 287, and it’s 29 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

“It’s been rewarding to see this area and industrial park transform,” Hubbard said. “It has the functionality of the most sought-after Industrial space with oversized doors and outdoor storage, but it comes with the modern amenities of a Class A office space. That’s almost impossible to find.”

Empire Texas Equities owns and manages more than 80 properties across the state of Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia including industrial, office, flex and retail. Empire Texas Equities is a member of the Empire family of companies, which includes Fort Worth-based Empire Roofing, the largest commercial roofing company in the southern United States with 14 locations and Empire Disposal, which services the DFW metroplex.