Sundt Foundation donates to five North Texas charities

The Sundt Foundation awarded $10,000 in grants to five North Texas nonprofits during its third-quarter disbursement, the foundation said in a news release.

“It’s rewarding to see how these organizations are making a positive impact within North Texas,” said Elizabeth Harvey, the Sundt Foundation’s North Texas board member. “Our employee-owners are grateful to be able to support each of their missions.”

Grants for the third quarter include:



Texas Scottish Rite Hospital received $3,000 to care for children with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP). Their specialized clinic seeks to improve the diagnosis, management and treatment of HSP among children.

Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange received $3,000 to support the increased demand for their food pantry, which continues to provide meals for those in need during the pandemic.



House of Eli, which received $1,500, provides at-risk youth who are either coming out of incarceration or foster care, or are homeless, with services to assist them in living independently.

6 Stones Mission Network, which received $1,000, assists seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and low-income households with home repairs.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County received $1,500 for its after-school programs and mobile meal distributions to at-risk youth and their families.

The Sundt Foundation awards quarterly grants to area charities that support disadvantaged children and families. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a committee of Sundt employee-owners, the announcement said.

Sundt has offices in Tempe and Tucson, Arizona; Salt Lake City, Utah; San Antonio, Fort Worth, Irving and El Paso, Texas and Sacramento, San Diego and Irvine, California.

– FWBP Staff