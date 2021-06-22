Texas-based right of way valuation firm changes alignment

O’Brien Right of Way Valuation, formerly known as O’Brien Realty Advisors, has announced a strategic expansion and reorganization to focus on two main divisions of business – transportation and utilities in the public and private sectors.

Additionally, an encompassing rebrand of the organization includes its new name, graphics and key messages about its commitment, purpose and ethics.

“Our value statement is compelling – ‘Value People. Value Property,’ ” said founder and President Mike C. O’Brien. “We value our team members and partners with whom we are undertaking infrastructure projects, and we respect people who may be affected in the process. Simply put, we value public trust.

The Fort Worth firm has provided a full complement of property appraisals and market analyses for thousands of projects in the public and commercial areas since its founding in 2008. Moreover, O’Brien performed ROW appraisals for a decade before his entrepreneurial step forward.

Execution of the eminent domain process requires extensive knowledge of condemnation, damages, enhancements, and the applications of such before and after analysis, the company said in a news release.

“By engaging our team at the onset of a project, our clients benefit from our assessments and recommendations as well as timely delivery—all of which ultimately contribute to a successful project,” O’Brien said.

The ever-increasing demand for transportation and utility infrastructure across the nation are the basis for the firm’s expansion.

“Given the phenomenal growth not only in Texas but also throughout the U.S., we came together and made the collective decision to expand geographically while strengthening our organizational structure,” O’Brien said. “Our two divisions, Transportation (mostly fee acquisitions) and Utilities (mostly easement acquisitions), are both led by top-notch professionals.”

Gina L. Cannova Phalen is Managing Director of Transportation, and Walker B. Kelly is Managing Director of Utilities.

In addition to its broad span of projects in Texas, the firm has appraisal experience in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Transportation projects include highways, railroads, airports, city and county roadways, marine terminals, and bulkheaded ship channel sites. Utility projects include electric transmission lines, pipelines (natural gas, natural gas liquids, and petroleum), oil and gas surface sites, water and sewer lines, new reservoirs, and flood control.

The company is now led by senior members who function as its Advisory Council: O’Brien, Phalen, Kelly and Joel H. St. John, Director of Electric; Chris B. Haller, Senior Analyst/Business Development; and Jessica M. Farris, Chief People Officer/Director of Operations.