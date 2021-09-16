Texas Mortgage Bankers Association elects new officers in Fort Worth

The Texas Mortgage Bankers Association (TMBA) is pleased to announce the election of Dayna D. McElreath as President for 2021-2022. McElreath was installed during the 105th Annual Convention at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel. In her new role, McElreath will lead one of the largest and oldest statewide mortgage bankers associations in the United States as the fifth woman President.

Dayna D. McElreath has over three decades of mortgage and financial institution leadership. She is currently a Regional Vice President at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage and was recruited to facilitate and manage growth of the retail division. Prior to Mutual of Omaha, McElreath started the mortgage divisions in two different community banks where she served as mortgage division President. She also served as Senior Vice-President of Production and Vice-President of Operations in a Texas based independent mortgage bank. McElreath graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. She is a former member of the Mortgage Industry Advisory Committee appointed by the Commissioner of the TDSML to advise on the proposal and adoption of rules.

McElreath has been involved with the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association since 2004. She served as Chair of several committees including the 103rd Annual Convention, the Industry Relations Committee, on the Budget and Finance Committee and is active with Texas Mortgage Bankers Political Action Committee. Dayna has served on the Executive Committee since 2013.

New TMBA Officers assisting McElreath include Vice President – Steve D. Remington with Benchmark Mortgage; Secretary-Treasurer Matthew Kiker with Network Funding, LP; and Associate Representative Troy W. Garris with Garris Horn, LLC.

The 2021-2022 TMBA Board members are: Michael J. Barber with BKM Sowan, Horan, LLP; Rhiannon Bolen, AMP with ICE Mortgage Technology; Amy J. Coke, AMP, with PPDocs, Inc.; William Dawley with Amegy Bank; Erin Dee with LoanPeople LLC; John D. Donnelly with ServiceFirst Mortgage; Jared Edmonds, CMB, AMP, Gateway First Bank; Tim Elkins with PrimeLending; Marty Green, with Polunsky Beitel Green, LLC; Scott Henley with Certainty Home Loans; Jon Hodge with NexBank, SSB; Pamela Jenkins with HomeVantage Mortgage; Michael Jones, CPA, Thrive Mortgage, LLC.; Cissy Larkin, Informative Research; Gil Lopez, III, Amerihome Correspondent; Colin Luba with PlainsCapital Bank; Haley Merritt with First Horizon Bank – Warehouse Mortgage Lending; Jodie Morgan, CMB, AMP with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; Dustin Pfluger, CPA with CWDL; Blake Priest with Premier Nationwide Lending; Ruth Ruhl with RUTH RUHL, P.C.; David Taughinbaugh with Bancorp South Mortgage; Nolan Turner, CMB, with Carrington Mortgage Services; Regina Uhl, CMB with Sandler Law Group; Thomas F. Vetters, II with Robertson Anschutz Vetters, LLC; Dionne Ward with Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.; Amy White with Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC; David White, AMP, with Southwest Funding LP; Donna Wright with Republic State Mortgage Company; and Kimberly Yowell with Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

