Gensler, architect, founder of firm bearing his name, dies at 85

Art Gensler, an architect, and visionary who propelled a small practice into one of the largest and most admired firms in the industry, passed away peacefully at his home in Mill Valley, California on Monday. He was 85.

Gensler founded the firm to be one that is adaptive, proactive, and client centered. Gensler’s driving force is to be a firm that puts clients’ needs at the center of every project, and to be opportunistic in helping them solve problems.

“Our guiding principle comes from what Art taught and ingrained in all of us – that it’s about love for our clients, and being there for them, and providing solutions to help them succeed,” said Cindy Simpson, Co-Regional Managing Principal, South Central Region

“We believe everything we do begins and ends with our client relationships,” added Steven Upchurch, Co-Managing Director of Gensler Dallas.

Under Art’s leadership, Gensler grew rapidly, with offices opening around the U.S. in the 1970s and 1980s and then internationally in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, the firm has transformed over five decades from an interior architecture practice to a full-service, multidisciplinary design firm with more than 5,000 people and 50 locations across the globe.

In North Texas, Gensler has been responsible for some of the most influential and prominent projects that are shaping the future of Dallas and neighboring cities, including 400 Record, Toyota Music Factory, Legacy West, Hall of State at Fair Park restoration, and The Star at Frisco.