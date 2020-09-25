The Turney Group is now with ULTERRE-Christie’s International Real Estate

68.4 F
Thursday, September 24, 2020
By FWBP Staff
Walker Turney has announced formation of The Turney Group – the newest real estate group within ULTERRE, the North Texas affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Walker adds marketing expert and wife, Allie Turney, to the team to expand the marketing potential for clients.

“Our decision to form our group within ULTERRE – Christie’s International Realty was an easy choice,” Turney said in a news release. “The name is synonymous with luxury and the global reach and high caliber network of agents is unparalleled.”

Turney has received recognition from Mayor Betsy Price for his participation in the SteerFW Keyholder’s Program. He has been nominated consecutively by peers and clients as Top Realtor in Fort Worth Texas Magazine and Best Agent in 360 West Magazine.

Turney said he has a deep understanding and appreciation of the North Texas real estate market and has brokered transactions in Tarrant, Parker, Denton, Palo Pinto, Johnson and Dallas counties.

Allie Turney resigned from Neiman Marcus as Brand Experience and Public Relations Manager to join the Turney Group. During her eight years at Neiman Marcus, she executed 916 events, 119 designer appearances and 139 seated fashion presentations.

“It was bittersweet to leave a company that I spent my career cultivating, however I look forward to working on behalf of Walker’s clients to enhance the marketing potential for sellers and create a seamless experience for buyers. I respect and admire Walker’s skill and knowledge, and can’t wait to work alongside him,” she said.

The couple has contemplated partnering in the real estate business together for the past year.

They are both licensed agents with the Texas Real Estate Commission and are members of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS, National Association of REALTORS, and Texas Association of REALTORS. Their full-service team will broker all properties – from luxury single family residences to investment opportunities, farm and ranch properties, and multimillion-dollar estates.

They are Fort Worth born and raised.

Walker Turney serves on the Board of Directors for Trinity Collaborative Inc., a nonprofit responsible for producing the Mayfest festival, and is a member of River Crest Country Club. Allie Turney is a member of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club as Vice President Special Events co-chairing Design Inspirations 2022 and an active member and past president of The Barnaby Club.

The Turney Group will officially launched Sept. 23.

www.TheTurneyGroup.com

