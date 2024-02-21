The Vickery: Construction to begin on Trademark’s high-end development near downtown Fort Worth

Trademark Property Company is ready to begin construction of The Vickery, a mixed-use community featuring 307 apartments, 14 townhomes and a 5,300-square-foot standalone restaurant on a five-acre site at West Vickery Boulevard and Hemphill Street overlooking downtown Fort Worth.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday (Feb. 22), the company said in a news release.

The Vickery’s residential units will feature high-end, luxury finishes and a best-in-class amenity package, the developer said. Amenities will include a large public green space, pickleball courts, dog parks, a coworking lounge, electric vehicle charging stations, a rooftop lounge and a heated resort-style pool.

Fort Worth-based Trademark closed on the land and secured financing for the project in December 2023. The city of Fort Worth helped establish a Tax Increment Finance District to pave the way for improved sidewalks, lighting, public spaces and other upgrades to the surrounding infrastructure. The city recently enhanced the site’s connectivity to downtown with completion of the Hemphill Street pedestrian and vehicular connection.

The Vickery will be built on a site previously designated as a drainage detention area, Trademark officials said, and will serve the fast-growing population at the edge of downtown and the Near Southside neighborhood that is known for its popular restaurants, bars, breweries and coffee shops.

“Groundbreaking is a huge milestone both for the project and this fast-growing region, as multifamily construction starts are down due to the challenged capital markets environment,” said Chad A. Colley, Trademark’s multifamily and mixed-use partner. “We are proud to bring these high-quality residences and community amenities to Fort Worth, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents in spring 2026.”

“We are excited to break ground in our hometown of Fort Worth,” added Terry Montesi, founder and CEO of Trademark Property Company. “With over 30 years of experience in creating and maintaining premier retail-driven mixed-use communities, The Vickery will be a culmination of our expertise in placemaking and development.

Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm that has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily and retail assets worth $4.6 billion. The company’s current portfolio includes Galleria Dallas, Lincoln Square, Left Bank, WestBend, Waterside, 5000 S Hulen and Alliance Town Center in Dallas-Fort Worth; Market Street – The Woodlands in The Woodlands (Houston); Dunham Pointe in Cypress, Texas; La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Texas; Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Missouri; Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Maryland; North Point in Alpharetta (Atlanta); and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.