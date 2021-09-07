Total Office Solutions signs long-term lease in Irving

Transwestern Real Estate Services announces Total Office Solution, LLP., a leading commercial moving and office furniture sales firm, has signed a long-term 329,358-square-foot lease for its headquarters at Stadium Logistics Center at 2201 Chemsearch Blvd. in Irving. The company, which will be the sole occupant of Stadium Logistics Center, will consolidate its multiple locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. Transwestern’s Robert Deptula and Collin Rock provided Tenant Advisory Services on behalf of Total Office Solutions.

“Total Office Solutions’ move to Stadium Logistics Center will enable them to have a state-of-the-art headquarters facility that is centrally located to their clients across Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Deptula. “Their national footprint will be enhanced while centralizing their local operations, allowing for improved teaming in their management, leadership, physical efficiencies and delivery logistics.”

In addition to their office and operations headquarters, Total Office Solutions’ new location will include the largest office furniture sales showroom in the Southwest. It will also serve major client needs with dedicated areas for client storage, hotel project fulfillment, shops for furniture repair, upholstery and cleaning. Total Office Solutions offers office moving, contract and mid-market office furniture sales, asset liquidation, facility decommission and technology services for clients nationwide.

“Every family-owned business develops a legacy base wrapped around an ethos of character. Our family, our teams, often hear the words ‘You do it the right way’ from clients, suppliers and competitors alike. This building comes with that statement, and it is a home for all of us to work together, serve together and be successful together,” said Linda Monette, Majority Principal of Total Office Solutions.

Located in the West Brookhollow submarket, Stadium Logistics Center offers exceptional local and metro connectivity on State Highway 183. The industrial development, which delivered in September 2021, sits on nearly 20 acres, and includes 102 trailer stalls and approximately 300 parking spaces. The property is in proximity to numerous retail and dining options and is within 10 miles of DFW International Airport, Love Field and downtown Dallas.

According to Transwestern research, demand for newly constructed industrial space set a record with over 9 million square feet leased in the second quarter.

Craig Jones and Randy Touchstone with JLL represented the landlord, CT Realty Investors, in the transaction.

“CT has made a significant investment in the greater DFW market to deliver modernized industrial space that meets the increasingly sophisticated needs of companies reliant on functional building designs,” said James “Watty” Watson, Managing Partner for CT. “We’re thrilled to be delivering our latest project in the DFW Metroplex to a strong, local Dallas company with such a long and successful track record in the region.” A woman-owned and women-led business, Linda Monette, Amy Monette Linton, Megan Monette, and Patrick Zagurski lead the Total Office Solutions family of companies. Together, those companies are the largest providers of commercial moving and office furniture services in the Southwest United States. “Move Solutions” is synonymous with office moving. For more than 35 years, the company has served led its markets with office moving, office furniture sales, project management, furniture installation, liquidation, and decommission services