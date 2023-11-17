Trademark Property Company appoints president/COO

Fort Worth-based Trademark Property Company has named veteran real estate executive Kevin Kessinger president and chief operating officer. Kessinger previously served as executive vice president of asset management at ShopCore Properties, a Blackstone company.

Kessinger boasts decades of experience structuring, directing, and managing commercial real estate platforms and operating teams for prestigious companies, Trademark said in a news release announcing the appointment, adding that “Kessinger brings bold ideas and growth plans to cement Trademark’s position at the top of the industry.”

Trademark, a full-service real estate firm with more than 134 employees, is responsible for a 17-property portfolio of more than 8.2 million feet of mixed-use and retail projects across the country.

Trademark’s mixed-use, retail and institutional services portfolio includes Galleria Dallas, Lincoln Square, Left Bank, WestBend, Waterside, 5000 S Hulen and Alliance Town Center in Dallas-Fort Worth; Market Street – The Woodlands in The Woodlands (Houston); Dunham Pointe in Cypress; La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Texas; Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Missouri; Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Maryland; North Point in Alpharetta (Atlanta); and Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We have attracted one of the retail industry’s brightest talents to join and influence our team,” said Terry Montesi, founder and CEO of Trademark. “Kevin has substantial experience successfully operating large retail and mixed-use platforms for institutional owners, operators, and funds, and he will apply those learnings to bolster our operations, systems, processes, and people.”

While at ShopCore, Kessinger co-founded CoreGiving, a 501(c)(3) organization aimed at tackling hunger and food insecurity for children in the U.S. Kessinger remains an active supporter of CoreGiving, which is on pace to raise more than $3.4 million this year. At Trademark, Kessinger will continue his philanthropic efforts with the company’s Make a Difference Foundation, which is a core part of Trademark’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program.

Kessinger graduated from The University of Akron as valedictorian and received his law degree with honors from Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.

“Trademark has a proven track record of bringing original, creative strategies to both value-add and core assets,” Kessinger said. “The company’s more than 30-year history in retail and mixed-use real estate gives it a unique advantage in today’s reimagined real estate market. I look forward to working alongside Terry and other leaders to expand the company’s platform as well as scale and empower team members to do their best work.”