Trademark Property Company enters multifamily business

Trademark Property Company, a mixed-use investor, developer and operator, is expanding its development capabilities by entering the multifamily business and hiring Chad Colley, P.E., as multifamily partner and senior vice president.

Colley will use his decade of multifamily and real estate experience to help launch Trademark’s multifamily platform, a natural transition for a company with a successful mixed-use development history, the company said in a news release.

“We have been considering rounding out our mixed-use development capabilities with multifamily for a while, and we believe now is the right time and Chad is the right person,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark. “We believe the most sustainable and attractive places to live, work, stay and spend leisure time will be walkable, amenitized places with multiple uses and a higher level of service. With the addition of multifamily and our experience and guest services platforms, we are leaning into what we believe to be the future of real estate development, redevelopment and operations.”

The company said it will focus its mixed-use efforts on new investments and developments in strategic high-growth markets primarily in the sunbelt.

Multifamily capabilities will equip Trademark to support institutional partners and clients as they explore ways to add value to their retail and mixed-use holdings, often by right sizing the retail and densifying with multifamily and boutique office.

Trademark said its investment strategy will focus on the acquisition, development, asset management and disposition of institutional quality multifamily and mixed-use real estate.

Colley will lead ground-up mixed-use development efforts while leveraging Trademark’s team to focus on deal sourcing, site planning, underwriting, construction and other related activities.

“I have always been impressed with Trademark’s reputation in developing and redeveloping leading mixed-use and retail projects, and I am excited to join the company as it grows into multifamily,” said Colley. “Multifamily is one of the top institutional asset classes, so combining Trademark’s pedigree with my multifamily expertise should be a recipe for success in developing and redeveloping unique and special mixed-use environments.”

Prior to Trademark, Colley served as director of development for Criterion Development Partners, where he was responsible for the acquisition and development of multifamily and mixed-use properties in southern markets.

Colley previously worked for Kimley-Horn & Associates where he established a land development consulting practice in Fort Worth, working on notable projects, such as the Dallas Cowboys headquarters “The Star,” Toyota USA headquarters, and the Fort Worth Stockyards. Colley graduated from Florida State University with bachelor of science degrees in civil and environmental engineering and human biochemistry, and a bachelor of arts degree in business. Colley is a national full member of ULI, National Multifamily Housing Council, and serves on the Fort Worth Mixed-Use Zoning Advisory Group (MUZAG) and the Board of Directors of the Valley Ranch Association.

Trademark’s portfolio of mixed-use and retail development, redevelopment, and institutional services expertise includes Galleria Dallas, WestBend and Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth, Market Street-The Woodlands in Houston, La Palmera Mall in Corpus Christi, Texas, Zona Rosa in Kansas City, Missouri, Annapolis Town Center in Annapolis, Maryland, Bridgewater Commons in New Jersey and North Point in Atlanta. In addition to the current portfolio, Trademark previously worked on notable redevelopment projects like Victory Park and Preston Oaks in Dallas and Rice Village in Houston.