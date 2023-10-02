Trademark Property Company adds Fort Worth’s Left Bank to growing portfolio

Trademark Property Company will assume leasing and property management for the 114,000-square-foot retail district at Left Bank, a popular mixed-use community in the heart of Fort Worth’s West 7th Street Urban Village, the company announced Monday (Oct. 2).

With the addition of Left Bank, Fort Worth-based Trademark boasts a mixed-use real estate footprint exceeding 3.5 million square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Left Bank is Trademark’s seventh property in DFW and 17th property in the firm’s national portfolio.

“Left Bank is ideally located at the intersection of the Central Business District and the Cultural Arts District,” Trademark said in a news release. The property is anchored by Tom Thumb, the area’s first full-service urban grocer, and features a diverse mix of tenants including Buffalo Wild Wings, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Nekter Juice Bar and Fireside Pies as well as Body Machine Fitness and Club Pilates.

Offering views of the Trinity River and direct access to the 30-mile Trinity Hike and Bike Trail, Left Bank is home to more than 900 high-end residential units, the release said.

“With its ideal location, access to natural amenities and effective mix of uses, Left Bank is an excellent addition to our portfolio in Fort Worth,” said Nancy San Pedro, senior vice president of asset management. “We are proud to deepen our roots in our hometown, and we look forward to elevating the outstanding foundation that already exists at Left Bank.”

Trademark Property Company is a full-service real estate firm focused on investments, development, and institutional services of retail, multifamily, office and mixed-use properties. The company has invested in, developed, or redeveloped 21 million square feet of mixed-use, multifamily and retail assets worth $4.6 billion.

Trademark’s Dallas-Fort Worth portfolio includes WestBend, Waterside, 5000 S Hulen, Alliance Town Center, Lincoln Square and Galleria Dallas.

Information for this article was provided by Trademark Property Company.