Former Williamson-Dickie manufacturing headquarters listed for lease

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) has announced it is the exclusive leasing agent for 319 Lipscomb St., a 21,548-square-foot, two-story office building in Fort Worth.

Transwestern Principal Whit Kelly and Associate Dallas Margeson represent the property owner.

Originally built in 1892 in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, the building served as the Stephen F. Austin Elementary School until 1977. Famed golfer Ben Hogan and actress Ginger Rogers both attended the school, Transwestern said in a news release.

After purchasing the building in 1980, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co. renovated the space to use as its corporate headquarters until 2020, when the company moved to its current headquarters at 509 W. Vickery Blvd.

Rebranded as The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb, the site is the oldest standing school building in Tarrant County and was named to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

“This history-rich building offers a one-of-a-kind chance to lease a beautifully designed space in a submarket that has seen incredible growth in recent years,” said Kelly.

“Opportunities for single or multi-tenant use are extraordinary, and the design of the schoolhouse only supplements the tenant experience within the unique space.”

Williamson-Dickie employs more than 500 people locally and is the only global workwear company that outfits workers head-to-toe. Prior to its move, Williamson-Dickie housed nearly 55 employees at the site.

“The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb served the needs of our employees for decades,” said Philip Williamson, former CEO of Williamson-Dickie, and a long-time Fort Worth native. “It is truly unique, has a fantastic feel and offers a glimpse into the past, while meeting all the needs tenants might require in today’s world. We are excited for the possibility of a new tenant enjoying the space, just as we did.”

The campus features multiple expansive executive offices with private restrooms, conference rooms, a catering kitchen, walkable outdoor green space with room for amenities, original chalkboards in most offices and ample parking. Large arches framing the recessed entries are complemented by hardwood floors throughout the space, antique glass, original doors and wainscoting

“South Fort Worth is a dynamic office market. Compared to a traditional business district, the submarket offers a variety of unique properties that businesses will find interesting. This site allows for the creative and entrepreneurial spirit to thrive. Coupled with the unique building history, The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb is a truly special opportunity,” Kelly said.